DJ Maphorisa was heavily blasted for gatekeeping the Amapiano genre and exploiting upcoming stars

It all started when a throwback interview of Kabza De Small saying Phori released his album Scorpion Kings without letting him know

Podcast and Chill host MacG also accused the Abalele hitmaker of exploiting fellow artists but he denied the allegations

DJ Maphorisa trended for the wrong reasons throughout the year. The award-winning Amapiano star was accused of claiming to be the owner of Amapiano, hence everyone must give him due respect.

Briefly News looks at the times the star was called out by social media users and his lethal responses.

DJ Maphorisa releasing Scorpion Kings without Kabza's knowledge

DJ Maphorisa was heavily blasted by social media users following reports that he released Kabza De Small's album Scorpion Kings without letting him know.

According to TimesLIVE, the revelation was made during an interview with Black Crown Gin and Tonic. Kabza said the Abalele hitmaker dropped the album and flew to LA without letting him know.

Fans lashed out at him accusing him of taking credit for Kabza's work.

DJ Maphorisa fires back

Phori did not take the accusations lightly. He said people shouldn't say he exploited Kabza because releasing that album was one of the best decisions he made.

"You want to make the Scorpion Kings decision a bad idea. Yes, Kabza didn’t know anything about it, I decided that. That’s the best decision I made for my life, for the culture, for amapiano."

MacG calls out DJ Maphorisa

Controversial podcaster MacG also came after the hitmaker saying he is the gatekeeper of the genre. MacG said:

“Let me tell you a story about gatekeeping. There is someone who told me Maphorisa is going to be mad that I am dropping an EP, and I did not ask for his approval. Now, I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”

Maphorisa responds to MacG

DJ Maphorisa vehemently denied MacG's claims in a Twitter post. He set the record straight saying no one owns Amapiano. He said:

"I see you don’t get it. No one owns amapiano. Anyone can do it and win. Good example, look at Uncle Waffles, one trending Adiwele video, the rest was history. She did it alone. Ooh look at Costa Titch he’s doing alone and winning. Stop saying I am keeper."

