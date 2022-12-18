Amapiano star Shasha could not keep calm after getting recognition from a top entertainment platform

The Woza hitmaker share a snippet from an article by Billboard that named her 2022 album I'm Alive as one of the best

The Bet Award-winning star was named alongside industry heavyweights like Beyoncé and Drake

Shasha is over the moon after getting recognition from Billboard. The award-winning Amapiano singer recently revealed that her album I'm Alive is making major strides internationally.

Shasha's album 'I'm Alive' was named among the best dance albums of the year. Image: @shashaofficial1.

Source: Instagram

I'm Alive was listed among some of the best Dance Albums of the year and the ecstatic star couldn't keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Thembalami hitmaker shared a snippet from the Billboard article that sang praise for her 2022 body of work. The part read:

"Even those unfamiliar with the South African house subgenre amapiano will be allured from the first beat of I’m Alive, Zimbabwean vocalist Sha Sha’s debut album. However, it’s track four that seals the deal: On “Fast Car,” Sha Sha sings of the exhilaration that comes from first lust and high speeds over a lush, impossibly layered composition. Signature records like these can propel an artist’s career. From the artist known as the Queen of Amapiano, it could empower an entire genre."

Shasha's fans and industry colleagues congratulated her on the major move.

@ladydu_sa said:

" this is big babe God bless you."

@justwunderbar noted:

"I keep telling people that that "I'm Alive" album is mad underrated at least at the local level."

@spanoudi commented:

"Soooooooo well done so deserved so proud of you!!!"

@millz_likethewindmill wrote:

"The queen of Amapiano. Siva ngawe queen."

Source: Briefly News