Bridget Masinga's tweet about Sizwe Dhlomo looking out for her has sparked a lot of interest online

The radio star revealed that she once posted information on social media that put her in danger, and Siz immediately contacted her to remove it

Mzansi people were impressed by the Kaya 959 star, saying he's one to keep and has always been concerned about the safety of others

Sizwe Dhlomo is currently Mzansi's fave despite the Kaya 959 dismissal saga.

Sizwe Dhlomo has gone viral on Twitter for the good deeds he once did for Bridget Masinga. Image: @bridgetmasinga and @sizwedhlomo

Bridget Masinga, a radio star, took to Twitter to share the most terrifying social media experience she had, which almost jeopardised her safety.

The star stated in a viral tweet that she once shared personal information on Twitter years ago. According to the stunner, she announced to her followers that she was home alone.

Masinga also revealed to followers at the time that she was out to some events while her husband was away.

Sizwe Dhlomo apparently called her right away. Siz pleaded with Bridget not to endanger her safety. Bridget said the words of Kaya 959's host stayed with her for a long time and that she has never forgotten them.

"Years ago I posted on Twitter that I was home alone and then husband was out of the country. Same evening I posted live from an event whilst there, @SizweDhlomo called me immediately and said, “Budge, why are you compromising your own safety.” I’ve never done that since."

After seeing the trending tweet, Mzansi people were impressed with Sizwe. Netizens praised him, saying he was always a nice guy with good intentions. Siz, according to some online users, is a good friend to have around.

Read some of the comments from peeps who weighed in on the scary matter below:

@KekuMangale said:

"It's truly not safe out there. I see young people are obsessed with posting on socials. But ke kuzothiwani."

@SiphoInDemand shared:

"Yep! People give too much info on these streets. Check-in everywhere, pics of kids in school uniforms, workplace, car registration numbers, etc. Be careful."

@TheeSoccerMom posted:

"I don't even want people to know my real name. Let alone my whereabouts. Trust no one."

@TRadijelwane replied:

"Something as simple as being bored and home alone can get you exposed to a lot of scary things."

@bevditsie commented:

"Listen, I've always been so paranoid about what people know about me that I don't even post anymore. In fact this year I posted many of my overseas trips when I was already back home. Cause nope, you will not predict me like that."

@TiyaniBaadjie wrote:

"My paranoia would've called you seconds after your post! I cringe when I see kids posted with school blazers on."

@MalibMasan reacted:

"Before posting on social media, ask yourself, will I go around my hood telling folks my status update? If the answer is no, then reconsider. Now imagine telling everyone you are meeting on the streets that you are home alone."

@gnxumalo1 also said:

"At work during some of our strat plans, security experts present to us the dangers of social media. That has taught me not to post anything about family, pics are a NO-NO, including sharing of any locations, or whereabouts."

@NMkhabela added:

"Just moved to a new place and I have learned not to share small details that someone may use. He is definitely right. I love being private a lot. We compromise ourselves and wonder why something happened."

Sizwe Dhlomo blasted after allegedly being involved in a matter that led to Kaya FM firing Sibongile Mtyali

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo was implicated in an incident that led to the firing of Sibongile Mtyali from Kaya FM, months after Unathi Nkayi was also laid off from her job at the station.

The seasoned media personality came under fire from social media users who accused him of being a toxic co-worker who always gets his way because of his ties with the station's management.

It all started when City Press reported that Sibongile Mtyali was laid off from her job after a fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo. According to reports, Mtyali was fired because she refused to fire another employee as per Dhlomo's request. Sources close to the station said people at the station are scared of Sizwe because he gets what he wants due to his close ties with board members.

