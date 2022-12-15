Reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza ruffled a few features on social media and he has since received a lot of backlash

Lasizwe had taken to Twitter to share that he missed the late South African President Nelson Mandela

People flooded the comments section to react, many called the YouTuber out and accused him of clout chasing

Lasizwe gets roasted on social media. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

'Lasizwe: Fake it till you Make it' star Lasizwe Dambuza did not anticipate the responses that he received after publicly announcing that he missed the anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela.

"I miss Nelson Mandela. " he tweeted.

Lasizwe's tweet attracted a lot of negative comments as many people commented that he only tweeted about the former president for attention. However, others admitted that they missed the first black President too. @TmuzikSA replied:

"I miss him too .... that was the only president I ever wanted to meet in all S.A Presidents we ever had."

@MmakofaneDimphoo wrote:

"As if beohleli naye ku robben Island."

@thulidlamini47 said:

"He must be turning in his grave when he realises how he wasted 27 years of his life in prison for a few greedy people to steal and hide money under the mattress, while the poor are getting poorer! "

PhakediPhakedi responded:

"You are missing a big salesman of our land same as missing kaak "

@HopeMditzhwa:

"I believe that I wouldn't be broke if he was still alive."

Mzansi Celebrates Anniversary of Sizwe Dhlomo’s 2013 Tweet Claiming Late Nelson Mandela Was Still Alive

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo's tweet about Nelson Mandela resurfaced.

In 2013, media personality Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a lot of debate on social media after claiming that Nelson Mandela was still alive. Sizwe caused a stir on Twitter as many people were still trying to come to terms with the late president's passing, who had died at the time of Sizwe's tweet, on 5 December 2013.

In the tweet, the radio presenter alleged that the reports about the late president's passing were not true. On 5 December 2022, South African social media users took to their timelines to remind Sizwe about the tweet and also celebrated the tweet's anniversary.

