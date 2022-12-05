Mzansi social media users took t the timeline to celebrate the anniversary of Sizwe Dhlomo's tweet claiming Nelson Mandela was still alive

On 5 December, 2013, the media personality claimed reports about the late former president's death were not true

Unforgiving peeps took to social media to roast the Kaya 959 presenter for alleging that Mandela was still alive when in fact he had died on the time of his tweet

Sizwe Dhlomo is trending for all the wrong reasons again on social media. The media personality is being roasted for his 2013 tweet.

The star was responding to reports of former President Nelson Mandela's death on 5 December, 2013. He denied that the politician had died at his Johannesburg home. Sizwe Dhlomo wrote:

"The reports about Mandela are not true. There was a bit of a scare with his respiratory equipment at around 20:30 but right now, he is alive."

An unforgiving tweep took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of Sizwe's old post. The peep captioned the screenshot:

"Happy anniversary! @SizweDhlomo."

Sizwe Dhlomo gets roasted

Other social media users took to the the unforgiving peep's comment section and roasted the Kaya 959 presenter.

@SkelmGemer said:

"Even Siz knows it will forever be a special day."

@MusaNkonyana wrote:

"You guys don’t forget."

@Papirazzi_ commented:

"Y'all don't forget shem."

@MalumWakho added:

"Sizwe Dhlomo just speculates about the world, no articles, just him being sure about stuff."

Sizwe Dhlomo claims Ramaphosa was going to resign after Phala Phala findings

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline to share his thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's political drama. The media personality claimed that Ramaphosa was going to resign on Thursday, 1 December before his allies changed his mind.

After the findings in the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala farm theft, Ramaphosa was expected to exit his office but Gwede Mantashe later shared that the president was not going anywhere.

Sizwe took to Twitter to react to a tweep who watched Mantashe's interview on Newsroom Afrika. The Kaya 959 host commented:

"Do you know that he was going to resign last night & Gwede talked him out of it?"

