Bonang Matheba has weighed in on the call for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign

The media personality used Twitter to share her opinion, and drew a lot of attention in the comments section

Mzansi peeps, however, did not support her stance and instead called her out for meddling in politics

Bonang Matheba is in South Africans bad books after seemingly saying President Cyril Ramaphosa must resign.

Bonang Matheba says president Cyril Ramaphosa must resign. Image: Jeff Kravitz and Carl Court

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa topped Twitter trends after an independent panel tasked with gathering evidence of his wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga revealed that he may have violated corruption laws.

Twitter quickly became a mess after the findings of the report were revealed. Every South African had something to say, and the media personality, Bonang, was no exception.

Bonang tweeted one word, "Resign," and the tweet quickly went viral. People gathered in the comments section to discuss Bonang's stance.

One would think that netizens would back Bonang's stance after many Mzansi people tweeted that Ramaphosa must resign under the hashtag #RamaphosaMustGo. That was not the case, as people hurled insults at the TV and radio hosts. Many online users criticised her because she was at the forefront when Ramaphosa was elected.

According to ZAlebs, Bonang and Ramaphosa even had a video call in which Bonang happily congratulated him on his election as president.

Netizens once again circulated screenshots of the video call after Bonang tweeted "Resign."

Check out other comments from South African netizens below:

@Tshiman58583879 said:

"Stay away from politics, it's beyond your makeup "

@barry_nkomo shared:

"Were government gigs closed for you jollofina?"

@SiphoHlophe0 posted:

"You never said so during JZ's time is not revealing that you're also a RET."

@cab_delivery replied:

"Wena you must not start with your nonsense. Stay out of politics and concentrate on finding a boyfriend that won't play you."

@abelmafhoho commented:

"Good bcos you were one of the beneficiaries of lotto money."

@ojo_vermont reacted:

"Her career was obviously thriving when Zuma was around and now she is a has-been…shame"

@mogope_tebogo wrote:

"Last time you said the Minister of Arts must resign while you forgot the time he gave you money. Leave politics alone."

@vashennie_8 also said:

"Lol, it was nice when you were feasting on ANC MC tenders, now the taps are dry lea jika."

@RemyBoyWilliams also shared:

"I never saw you tweet resign when Zuma was President. He did far worse than Cyril."

@IamThatoManaka added:

"Were you not Facetiming the man and thanking him for the great work he is doing? Now you are saying he should resign."

