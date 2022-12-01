Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she does not support President Cyril Ramaphosa after it was revealed that he may have violated corruption laws

The controversial Mzansi poet posted a series of tweets on her official page criticising the president's actions

South Africans have also been throwing stones at Cryil Ramaphosa on social media, and they want him to resign

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on President Ramaphosa's future as South Africa's president.

Ntsiki Mazwai shares a series of Twitter posts about president Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged crimes. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ramaphosa topped Twitter trends following the release of a report by the independent panel tasked with gathering evidence of wrongdoing on his part in the Phala Phala Farm saga.

According to News24, the panel found that Ramaphosa may have violated corruption laws.

Twitter became a mess immediately as people weighed in with calls for the president to resign.

In a series of tweets, Ntsiki also chimed in. Ntsiki shared a video of Ramaphosa criticising leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their wrongdoings. Ntsiki wrote "awkward" in the caption.

Here are other tweets Ntsiki shared:

The general South African public has not remained silent either. Mzansi criticised Ramaphosa on Twitter, writing:

@MapulaMokgosang said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa is a two-faced liar, criminal, and scam. He unlawfully suspended the public protector to avoid answering questions but every dog has its day and he came earlier than he thought. #PhalaPhalaFarmGate #RamaphosaMustGo"

@AndileGogoda shared:

"Cyril Ramaphosa and all his police friends, ministers, and judges who bent the Laws to hide #PhalaPhalaFarmGate crimes, should all go to court and answer like those before them. As long as the EFF and ATM are still in that Parliament, no ANC criminal is safe. #RamaphosaMustGo"

@fanamokoena posted:

"Ramaphosa must go to jail "

@Tyrone_Mkansi replied:

"The media knew that Ramaphosa violated section 96 (2) but they continued defending him. Everyone who defended Cyril knew that he violated section 96 (2) because even Cyril Ramaphosa himself, knew that he violated section 96 (2). #PhalaPhalaReport #RamaphosaMustGo"

@FMadlongwe commented:

"Ramaphosa must go, we don't want him to repeat what Mbeki did in 2008, lying to the united nation that there was no crisis in Zimbabwe. He is sanitizing ZANU's brutality to its citizens by calling for sanctions removed without political reforms."

@MadiBoity wrote:

"Ramaphosa must GO! We will address this in 2024. I pray and hope that opposition leaders don't say or do anything stupid to upset the electorate as they normally do."

@eliasnkakala1 also said:

"A leader who doesn't listen will eventually be surrounded by people who have nothing to say...!!! #ramaphosamustgo"

@SizweMpofuWalsh added:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa should step down."

