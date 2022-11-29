The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has collected about 68 statements in the ongoing Phala Phala investigation

The Hawks national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya updated the media on the progress of the Phala Phala investigation on Tuesday, 29 November

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been embroiled in scandal since Arther Fraser opened a criminal case against him over the burglary at the Phala Phala game farm

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - The Hawks have filed a whopping 68 statements regarding its investigation into the robbery of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

The Hawks have collected 68 statements in the Phala Phala investigation involving president Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS

Source: Getty Images

Hawks national head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya revealed this during a media statement on Tuesday, 29 November, where he detailed the milestones reached by the organisation in the second quarter of 2022.

The investigation into the Phala Phala burglary is still ongoing. Lebeya assured that the Hawks would not give a blow-by-blow on the matter but could tell the media that professional investigators, senior officers and prosecutors were looking at all materials related to the investigation to ensure that it was above the law, TimesLIVE reported.

According to SowetanLIVE, President Ramaphosa has been enshrouded in the scandal after former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa over the burglary of large sums of US currency from the president's Limpopo game farm in February 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The independent panel appointed by parliament to determine whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer to over the Phala Phala scandal will release its final report on Wednesday, 30 November. The deadline was extended by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula earlier in November.

South Africans react to the Hawks' progress in its Phala Phala investigation

@JeromeVanWyk8 said:

"Good, let the law takes its course. The results will be argued in the Constitutional Court of the Republic of South Africa, in the country's best interest."

@zunguxepsalm91 asked:

"And why Is the President still in Parliament not in the interrogation room."

@MarseillesBaby said:

"Nna, I believed the first statement."

@Jonamokw claimed:

"EL Prolesident Ramaphouza not going anywhere..they can collect a million statements. Nix..he's on a nice road to fixing this country."

Mbalula campaigns hard for Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential bid, says president should be protected ,not isolated

In another story, Briefly News reported that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula came to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa during an address at the African National Congresses Letsema campaign in the North West on Saturday, 26 November.

Mabalula said President Ramaphosa should not be attacked or isolated but protected. The transport minister's defence of Ramaphosa comes as the president's opponents have been dragging him across the coals.

As the ANC's national elective conference draws nearer, party members gunning for the top six positions are pulling out all the stops to ensure the success of their camping. One of those tricks includes taking aim at Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News