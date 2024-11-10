Lucas Ribeiro Scores Beautiful Panenka Penalty As Rich Vein of Form Continues

Lucas Ribeiro impressed in Mamelodi Sundowns' big win over Marumo Gallants to secure a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final

The 26-year-old forward scored one of the two goals that gave Manqoba Mngqithi's team the deserved with over the Gallants

The Sundowns forward scored a beautiful panenka penalty in the match and explained who was behind his decision

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro continues his blistering form for the Brazilians as he scored a cheeky penalty in their Carling Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Marumo Gallants.

The Brazilians sealed a place in the competition's final after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Gallants at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ribeiro and Neo Maema were the Masandawana's match winners, and they are expected to win the cup when they face Magesi in the final.

Lucas Ribeiro scores during Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Photo: @Masandawana.

Ribeiro scores a beautiful panenka penalty

Mamelodi Sundowns' first goal was a beauty from Ribeiro. The South American sent Washington Arubi the wrong way with a cheeky panenka.

According to iDiskiTimes, the 26-year-old winger explained in an interview with SuperSport TV after the game how he was advised to play the penalty through the middle.

"It was a difficult game," he said on SuperSport TV.

"The opponent did very well; they were very compact, and it was challenging to find space. But we are happy we made it to the final.

"When it comes to the penalty, I spoke to Ronza at training, and he said maybe you could try it in the game. So I'm very happy."

