Carling Knockout Final: Why Sundowns Shouldn’t Underrate Magesi

Mamelodi Sundowns seal a place in the Carling Knockout final after defeating Marumo Gallants in the semi-finals at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

The Brazilians suffered a lot in the first half, but goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Neo Maema secured a 2-0 win.

They will face the newly promoted Premier Soccer League side, Magesi FC, in the finals late this month at Toyota Stadium.

Why Sundowns shouldn't underrate Magesi

Briefly News, in an exclusive chat with Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, shared his thoughts on the upcoming final between Magesi and Sundowns.

He explained why the Brazilians should refrain from underrating their opponent despite being the favourites to win.

"Mamelodi Sundowns are obviously the favourites to win the final, but they must not underrate Magesi," he said.

"Magesi are a newly promoted side but did the unthinkable against Orlando Pirates, followed by victories against TS Galaxy and Richards Bay in the competition.

"If Sundowns believe they can just walk past Magesi, then they could be in for a surprise. They have a solid goalkeeper who has won three Man of the Match in a row, so they might want to push the Brazilians to the limit."

The football analyst claimed he expect a surprise in the final as Magesi can do the unthinkable.

"Magesi have nothing to lose in the final as they are expected to lose by most fans and bookmakers, but I see a surprise happening in the final," he added.

Source: Briefly News