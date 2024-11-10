Mngqithi Told Who Is Sundowns’ Most Important Player After Victory Over Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns have sealed a place in the Carling Knockout final after their 2-0 win in the semi-final against Marumo Gallants on Sunday afternoon.

Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro scored Sundowns' first goal through a cheeky panenka penalty before Neo Maema hit the back of the net in the closing stages.

Masandawana will play another newly promoted Premier Soccer League side, Magesi FC, in the final at the Toyota Stadium in two weeks.

Mngqithi told who is Sundowns' most important player

Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, believes Ribeiro is possibly the most important player in Manqoba Mngqithi's team.

"I agree that everyone has a role to play in the team for Sundowns, and none is as important as others," he said.

"But you see, Lucas Ribeiro, that guy is the soul in Sundowns' attack; he makes everyone on the attacking line better with his technical skills.

"He can create a goal out of nothing, score beautiful goals, and dribble.

"I am not surprised that South Africans are clamouring for him to join the Bafana Bafana squad despite being a Brazilian.

"For me, that's the best player in the South African league so far this campaign, but the season is still long, and someone can still top his performance."

