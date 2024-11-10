Sundowns Cruise Into Carling Knockout Final After Defeating PSL Rivals

Mamelodi Sundowns are through to the final of the Carling Knockout after defeating Premier Soccer League rivals Marumo Gallants 2-0 in the second semi-final on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Second-half goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Neo Maema gave the Brazilians the deserved win over the Gallants at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

It was a tricky tie for the Brazilians, as they had to fight hard to win at Gallants' home ground.

Lucas Ribeiro celebrates his goal during Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Sundowns defeat Gallants to qualify for Carling final

Sundowns were in control from the start of the game, and their summer signing, Iqraam Rayners, had a chance to put them ahead in the opening minute of the tie, but his effort fell into the arms of Washington Arubi.

Gallants took control back from Manqoba Mngqithi's team, but they failed to threaten Ronwen Williams, who was in goal for the PSL defending champions.

In the 23rd minute, Williams was called into action as he denied a glancing header from Shai.

The first half ended with both teams failing to find each other's net, with Sundowns being the frustrated side as they were expected to walk past the newly promoted side.

The Brazilians finally had their breakthrough in the 50th minute after being awarded a penalty. Marvin Sikhosana handled the ball in his area, and Ribeiro made no mistake in sending Arubi in the wrong direction to give Sundowns the lead.

Maema sealed Sundowns' place in the final as he finished off an outstanding play from Masandawana's forwards in the game's closing stages.

Mngqithi's side will face giants killers Magesi in the finals, hoping to win their first local cup competition since 2022.

