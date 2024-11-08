PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be without talented defender Rivaldo Coetzee till next year after his injury situation took a turn for the worse

The 28-year-old defender was injured after making his return from the sidelines during Sundowns' 3-0 victory over Cape Town City on Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Local football fans wished Coetzee a speedy recovery on social media, while some said Sundowns could cope without his services

Defender Rivaldo Coetzee faces a longer period on the sidelines after Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi provided an update on his injury.

The versatile player has struggled with injuries during his stint at Sundowns, and he suffered another knock during a 3-0 PSL victory on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Rivaldo Coetzee's injury is another setback for coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Image: Masandawana/Twitter and rivaldocoetzee40/Instagram.

Following his injury against City, Mngqithi admitted to taking a risk by playing Coetzee and said the player would undergo ACL surgery.

Rivaldo Coetzee will go under the knife

Mngqithi speaks about Coetzee's injury in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mngqithi said Coetzee will be out of action for more than four weeks, while the side is also missing influential midfielder Themba Zwane.

Mngqithi said:

"He has to go for an operation, I think, this coming week, but it's a bad one. We hope he will return when we need him the most in the latter stages of the season."

Fans feel for Coetzee

Local football fans wished Coetzee a speedy recovery on social media, saying the player has been unlucky with injuries.

Sipho Selby Mngqibisa looks on the brighter side:

"It's a blessing in disguise, and this will offer another opportunity for other players to offer a better dimension and add value."

Bobo Bals feels for Coetzee:

"This guy is the unluckiest football player in SA."

Andile Twista is a fan:

"What a fantastic player."

Letshabo Edaward Mashadza admires Coetzee:

"One of the most gifted players in SA, but always on the injury list."

Khaya Qiniso Ntshingila is not concerned:

"Enough cover with Aubaas and Mokoena."

