New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he does not understand how Rivaldo Coetzee could have suffered another injury setback

The defender was stretchered off during Sundowns' 3-0 victory over Cape Town City on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, despite coming on in the second half

Local football fans backed Coetzee to make a speedy recovery while they said the player would have had a stellar career had it not been for injuries

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been frustrated after the latest injury to talented defender Rivaldo Coetzee.

The 28-year-old defender has endured an injury-plagued career at Sundowns but remains one of the first names in the starting line-up when fit.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee picked up another injury setback. Image: rivaldocoetzee40.

Despite being a second-half substitute after a spell on the sidelines, Coetzee picked up another knock during Downs' 3-0 victory over Cape Town City on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

Manqoba Mngqithi regrets his decision

Mngqithi speaks about Coetzee in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Masandawana coach Mngqithi said he hesitated to play Coetzee before his injury.

Mngqithi said:

"I really did not want to use him up until a point where Aubaas was fouled; I didn't want to lose Aubaas, so maybe Riva must have some minutes as an activation towards the next match, and unfortunately, he got that freak injury, I just don't understand at the moment."

Fans hope for the best

Local football fans wished Coetzee a speedy recovery and said the player who signed a new Downs deal at the end of last season could have been an all-time great.

Smanga Liso Sibiya is not a fan:

"I wish he could be out for the rest of the season."

Serame Sereke feels for Coetzee:

"Always injured this guy; he's so unlucky."

The-brand Thamie Thamie hopes for the best:

"Too bad for him, but speed recovery."

Bongani Ngwane is a fan:

"The boy is just unlucky. If it weren't for injuries by now, he would be playing in EPL or Bundesliga. He has such pure talent; I'm so glad he doesn't give up."

Lusa Mnkandla blamed Mngqithi:

"Manqoba failed to manage Riva. There was no need to play him vs Polokwane and yesterday."

