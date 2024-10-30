Namibian striker Peter Shalulile scored a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Cape Town City on Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Shalulile's goals put him closer to the all-time PSL goalscoring record as Sundowns bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Polokwane City in their previous match

Local football fans praised Sundowns on social media, while others said the referee made mistakes regarding the first two goals

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns bounced back from defeat in their previous match by comprehensively beating Cape Town City 3-0 on Wednesday, 30 October 2024.

A brace from Peter Shulile and a goal from Lucas Ribeiro was enough for Masandawana to return to winning ways.

Shalulile scored in the 16th minute with a rasping shot that veteran goalkeeper Darren Keet should have saved the shot at his near post.

The Citizens tried to beat Sundowns with a long-ball tactic but coach Eric Tinkler was left frustrated after his side were caught offside eight times.

Sundown looked the more dangerous side on the night as they looked to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City on Sunday, 27 October.

Cape Town City were frustrated with the offside flag

Coach TInkler's frustrations with the offside flag were not restricted to his own team, as Khuliso Mudau looked to be in an illegal position for Sundowns' second goal in the 37th minute.

The Bafana Bafana right-back seemed offside as he received Marcelo Allende's pass, which he turned into a low cross that Lucas Ribeiro expertly converted.

Peter Shalulie edges close to PSL record

Shalulile added more woes to City after he added his second goal in the 52nd minute after finishing from close range.

The Namibian is now five goals short of Mzansi legend Siyabonga Nomvethe's all-time PSL record of 123 strikes.

Fans praised Sundowns

Local football fans praised Sundowns on social media, while others questioned the referee's decision not to raise the flag for Masandawana's opening two goals.

Vuyiswamb loved Shalulile's first goal:

"That was beautiful."

CoachPfumy made some armchair calls:

"Madau was offside. Shem, even the first goal was offside, @Masandawana this is how they will win their games this season, assist from referees."

CalebSm27059829 was frustrated with City striker Tijueza

"Is Prins aiming to get a record for most offsides in a game? Absolutely uninspiring football."

ThapeloMza wants consistency at Sundowns:

"The coach better not change more than three players next game."

biggieFNP admires Shalulile:

"Again, it was Shalulile. We are so back, man."

