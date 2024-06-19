Namibian striker Peter Shalulile could cement his place in the PSL history books by becoming the league's all-time top scorer next season

The Mamelodi Sundowns striker needs seven goals away to surpass Siyabonga Nomvethe's record tally of 123 goals

Fans took to social media to back the 30-year-old Maswandawana striker to break the record next season

Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile could break a PSL record next season. Image: Shalulile13

Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Peter Shalulile is seven goals away from becoming the PSL's all-time leading goalscorer.

The Namibian striker scored nine goals for Masandawana last season and was praised by coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Peter Shalulile closes in on PSL record

Shalulile eyes PSL record, according to the tweet below:

Mzansi legend Siyabonga Nomvethe holds the current record with 123 goals, but Shalulile is expected to surpass it, while SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler is also seven goals away.

Following his rich vein of form, Shaluliel is the fan favourite to break the record while he might have a new strike partner after Masandawana was linked with French-based star Lebo Mothiba.

Fans backed Shalulile

Local football fans took to social media to back the Namibian striker to break the PSL record next season.

Mjæyzëë ẞœyzëë Mölökô asked a question:

"Why can't he be scouted by European clubs?"

Lindile Mbango says Shalulile must ignore records:

"He should just continue scoring goals without looking for rewards."

Mukelani Stainbank is a fan:

"Best Namibian striker ever. I like him."

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko backed Shalulile:

"Scoring machine."

Sonny Molefe respects Shalulile:

"Sniper King Shalu."

Basheer Bin Baw admires Shalulile:

"If he can't score, he opens space for others. Wow, a legend."

Phillip Zella Mokonyane supports Shalulile:

"I believe in you, Sniper."

Lucky Ntabane rates Shalulile highly:

"Best of the best."

Mahleke Human Magnet backs Shalulie for the record:

"Indeed, he is the best. He has proven that for the past five seasons or so."

Siyanda Jaden Dimane is an admirer:

“This is Shasha.”

