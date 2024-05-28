PSL top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa is set to earn a new contract at Orlando Pirates as the list of his admirers grows

A Briefly News source said the Soweto club is doing everything in their power to keep the 27-year-old at the club

Bucs fans took to social media to applaud Pirates for offering Mabasa a new contract, as they believe the striker will be needed next season

Orlando Pirates rates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa highly. Image: TshegoMabaso

Source: Twitter

Tshegofatso Mabasa has reportedly been offered a new contract at Orlando Pirates after completing an impressive season.

The 27-year-old won the PSL Golden Boot Award with 16 goals, and according to reports, Pirates are willing to offer a two-year extension with an option of a further two years.

Tshegofatso Mabasa is valued at Orlando Pirates

Pirates are discussing a new deal for Mabasa, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Pirates want to keep Mabasa, while a suggested R50 million buyout clause has been included to chase away potential suitors such as Mamelodi Sundowns.

The source said:

"Mabasa is a player that everybody admires here at the club, and the Pirates will do everything they can to keep him here. I am sure he will sign the new deal."

Fans want Mabasa to stay

Pirates supporters took to social media to applaud the club's efforts to keep the man enjoying a second chance at Pirates after his January return from Moroka Swallows.

Bongani Mgubela says Mabasa deserves it:

"He is worth every cent. Our own marksman."

Benzo Magoda Ephy praised Mabasa:

"I fully agree with the management let it be. King Mabasa himself.”

MC Dlamini says Mabasa is an important player:

"We are definitely going to need him next season."

Lawd Hammercy says Pirates must keep Mabasa:

"Just because Sundowns is showing an interest in him."

Ntokozo Mnguni applauded Pirates' decision:

"Good move by Khoza."

Romanian champions FCSB drop interest in Tshegofatso Mabasa

As reported by Briefly News, Romanian champions FCSB are no longer interested in Orlando Pirates attacker Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The Romanian side had initially shown interest in the forward, but according to reports, they opted to pursue other targets.

Source: Briefly News