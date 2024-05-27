Defender Asekho Tiwani has attracted the interest of European clubs FCSB and Sheriff Tiraspol FC

The Sekhukhune United starlet could be on the move after an impressive showing for the side that finished fourth in the PSL

Local fans took to social media to back the 19-year-old to make the switch as they believe he has the qualities to be a star overseas

Sekhulhune United left-back Asekho Tiwani could leave Mzansi. Image: asekho_tiwani05

Source: Instagram

Sekhuhune United teen sensation Asekho Tiwani's performance has landed him on the wishlists for Romanian side FCSB and Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 19-year-old left-back is not the only Sekhukhune player who could move abroad after striker Elias Mokwana showed an interest in leaving Mzansi.

Asekho Tiwani has caught the eye of two European clubs

Tiwani could move overseas according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Romanian champions FCSB, who ended their interest in Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa, have competition for Tiwani from Sheriff.

The source said:

"Contact has been made, and the club [Sekhukhune] is considering looking at it because, for them, it is all about the player's growth as one of their success stories from this season. "FCSB is one of the clubs that are keen on the boy. Sheriff Tiraspol FC in Moldova are also keen on the left back."

Football lovers back Tiwani to shine in Europe

Mzansi football lovers took to social media to express their admiration for Tiwani, who they feel can be a star overseas.

Argentina Zwakala praised Tiwani:

"His discipline and talent are extraordinary; he will cope there. I wish him all the best."

Zondie S'bonge backs the move:

"He's ready to go."

Camagu Somana wishes Tiwani luck:

"Good luck to him; we need a lot of players to go to Europe to play at the biggest stage."

Sandiso Sithole is excited:

"Let him go."

OthandiNkos Mhlahlo supports Tiwani:

“Good. Go put SA on the map boy.”

