European and African clubs have targeted winger Relebohile Mofokeng for a move away from Orlando Pirates

A Briefly News source said the Soweto club rates the player highly and wants to keep him after his breakthrough season for José Riveiro’s side

Some Bucs fans feel the teen winger needs to develop his game at Pirates, while others back him to make the move

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as a target for Glasgow Rangers, Red Bull Salzburg and Al Ahly after impressing at the Soweto club.

The 19-year-old, who Pirates coach José Riveiro backs to become a complete footballer, is greatly admired in Mzansi and could move away next season.

Relebohile Mofokeng is highly rated at Orlando Pirates

A Briefly News source said Mofokeng, star of Focalistic’s ‘Pressure’ music video, can be a player Pirates can build around while they are aware of the growing interest in his services.

The source said:

“Mofokeng is highly rated at Orlando Pirates, and the club feel he is somebody who can become the future of the club. The coach has previously spoken highly of him, and they know there is interest from other clubs, but for now, he is part of the team, and they want to keep him. Of course, you cannot tell the future, but for now, Mofokeng is a Pirates player.”

Fans are divided about Mofokeng’s future

Local football fans are still deciding whether moving away from Pirates will be best for Mofokeng, as some feel he can develop better in Soweto.

Tumelo Mukhara says Mofokeng must stay at Pirates:

“Give the boy two seasons at Orlando Pirates. He needs to grow as a footballer. If he leaves now, his career will be ruined.”

Lindani Mayirha picks a destination:

“Go to Scotland, he has a chance of playing in the Champions League or Europa if he goes to Glasgow Rangers.”

Shwabade Xaba backs a move:

“This boy deserves to play abroad.”

Peter Sekalo calls for caution:

“I feel like it would be a little hasty. One more season at home before branching out.”

Noklunga Mamba is a fan:

“Go and make us proud, young star.”

