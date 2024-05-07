Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is no longer a target for Romanian champions FCSB

The Bucs' forward attracted interest from Europe after an impressive season for the Soweto side, who are third on the PSL log

Pirates fans took to social media to celebrate the news, as they value the player fighting for the PSL Golden Boot Award

Tshegofatso Mabasa will stay in Mzansi after Romanian champion FCSB removed him from their list of transfer targets.

The 27-year-old is second in the running for the PSL Golden Boot Award after scoring 13 goals for the Bucs and is a target for newly-crowned league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

FCSB are no longer interested in Tshegofatso Mabasa

FCSB have ended their interest in Mabasa, as confirmed by the tweet below:

According to an iDiski Times source, the Romanian champions removed Mabasa from their list of targets for a new striker next season.

The source said:

"FCSB made a list of 12 players they were looking at, including Mabasa. However, that number has been cut down, and Mabasa's name is no longer on the list."

Fans are pleased Mabasa is staying

Orlando Pirates fans took to social media to show their happiness that Mabasa will no longer be leaving Mzansi as the club targets the R7 million cash prize for winning the Nedbank Cup.

Tbos Tlou Ya Mokweni is happy:

“Good news for Bucs.”

Thendo Praise Junior Randima says Mabasa is too valuable:

"Good news, we need him."

Sonqoba Rammala hopes Mabasa stays at Pirates:

"I hope he won't LORCH us. We need him next season."

Mbuti Mdluli wants him to sign for Sundowns:

"Sundowns must sign this guy. And sell Shalulile."

Kgosana Neo Solly wants Mabasa to stay:

"He must just remain at the Bucs."

Orlando Pirates set their sights on Ashley Cupido

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have targeted Cape Town Spurs forward Ashley Cupido next season.

The Soweto club wants the 23-year-old after he played a starring role for the side who are bottom of the PSL log.

