Cape Town Spurs forward Ashley Cupido has emerged as a target for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates

Pirates might struggle to sign Cupido after Spurs' CEO Alexi Efstathiou said they will keep their players

Fans took to social media to show their appreciation for Cupido, who has scored six goals for Spurs this season

Cape Town Spurs striker Ashley Cupido could be heading to Orlando Pirates next season. Image: Cape Town Spurs (Urban Warriors) / Orlando Pirates Football Club

Orlando Pirates have identified Cape Town Spurs forward Ashley Cupido as a potential transfer next season as they look to add more firepower.

The Sea Robbers, though, accept it will not be easy to purchase Cupido after Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou said they would fight to keep their players despite relegation from the PSL.

Orlando Pirates target Ashley Cupido

Pirates fans want Cupido at the club, as confirmed by the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source said the club have identified Cupido as a target as they believe he deserves another chance to shine in the PSL.

The source said:

"They want to keep the youngster in the DStv Premiership next season, and he is one of their targets on top of the ones they have already inquired about."

Pirates have found the back of the net regularly this season, but they could lose top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa, a target for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fans admire Cupido

Pirates fans took to social media to show their admiration for the 23-year-old Cupido, while some feel the player will not thrive at the Soweto club.

Kagiso Riet is against the move:

"Cape Town players don't adapt to Pirates' set-up. Chances are he might also fail. Let's concentrate on our young players from the development structure."

Jakes Motshegise is not a fan:

"Not good enough for Pirates."

Landile Mbuti admires Cupido:

"Ya, he is a good striker."

Katlego Kat Hlongwani wants the signing to happen:

"Please sign that guy for us."

Olopeng Manga is a fan:

"He is a great player."

