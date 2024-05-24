Former football star Phakamani Mahlambi's assault charges have reportedly been dropped after a short appearance in court on Thursday, 23 May 2024

The 26-year-old who played for Mamelodi Sundowns was arrested in April 2024, but according to reports, he will face no further punishment

Fans took to social media to express their sadness for the talented player, who they say still has time to reignite his career

Phakamani Mahlambi is a free man after his assault charges were dropped. Image: phaka_34

Phakamani Mahlambi has a chance to reignite his football career after the 26-year-old reportedly had his assault charges dropped on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

According to reports, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star was arrested in April for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, but she has since dropped the changes.

Phakamani Mahlambi has reunited with his girlfriend

Mahlambi is a free man according to the tweet below:

An unnamed friend told Zimoja that the couple had smoothed over their issues and Mahlambi would face no charges, unlike former Orlando Pirates star Thandani Ntshumayelo.

The friend said:

"Phakamani and his girlfriend have reunited and are dating again after a short break-up following the assault."

Fans say there is hope for Mahlambi

Local football fans said Mahlambi, without a club since 2022, can resurrect his career, while earlier Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch faced possible assault charges.

Jacob Mokgoro wants a lifeline for the player:

"I wish Pirates give this man a chance. He is a good player with only ill-discipline letting him down."

Thabiso Skay Moabelo says Mahlambi has time:

"He's only 26? Bro still has time to fix himself and return to the game."

Bafana Malinga admired the former Sundowns star:

"One of the best players in SA. Sadly, fate killed his football discipline."

Sifiso Mbothwe Johnson has hope:

"He is still young. Hopefully, a team can give him a second chance."

Nabel'emntwini Fakayonke gave an option:

"Magesi FC."

Mamelodi Sundowns deny a player was arrested for assault

As reported by Briefly News, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns distanced themselves from the news that a player had spent a night in jail for assault on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.

The club released a statement saying nobody associated with the club was arrested for assault despite reports suggesting otherwise.

