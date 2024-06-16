The Health Department has advised those on chronic medication to stick to their regimen to reduce the risk of contracting Mpox

The department issued the warning after a man in Cape Town tested positive for the disease, bringing the number of confirmed cases to seven

In its statement, the department explained that all the patients who tested positive for the ailment were living with a chronic disease

Health professionals advised South Africans on medication to stick to their regimen to reduce the risk of Mpox infection. Images: Stock Images

The Health Department has urged South Africans on chronic medication to stick to their regimen to reduce the risk of Mpox infection. The warning was issued after the number of positive Mpox cases rose to seven.

Mpox claims 7th patient

The latest confirmed case was a 39-year-old man in Cape Town, who tested positive on 13 June 2024 after being hospitalised for about two weeks.

In a statement, the department indicated that it detected that those who tested positive for the virus were patients previously diagnosed with a chronic illness. It explained that consistency in taking treatment could lessen the impact of the disease:

“Treatment adherence can prevent new or worsening health problems, and failure to adhere to your prescriptions can negatively impact the quality of your life.”

The Health Department would reportedly receive a batch of tecovirimat to treat the illness.

Mpox is transmitted through physical contact, causing painful rash symptoms like flu.

South Africans share their views on Mpox

Some social media users shared their differing views on Mpox.

Rashid P Mussa said:

“The world is coming to an end with so many mysterious things.”

Mduduzi Mdu Mdu pointed out:

“In 2018, it was listeriosis, then Covid-19 in 2020, and now there's Mpox! At suka!”

Becky Leanne M'remi suspected:

Is it depopulation

Mlefi Lesia asked:

When is lockdown again???

Dario de Carvalho added:

Fear mongering

