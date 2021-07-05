Zola 7 Battles Chronic Illness, Mzansi Offers to Donate Towards Medical Bills

Media personality is reportedly in high spirits as he battles a chronic illness he was diagnosed with three years ago

The Umdlwembe hitmaker has chronic epilepsy and his team is on a mission to make sure that he gets all the medication needed to save him

Mzansi social media users have shared that they are willing to donate towards the star's medical bills as he also helped many people with his TV show

Legendary Kwaito star Zola 7 is reportedly battling a chronic illness. The media personality was diagnosed with the condition three years back.

Even though the star is reportedly in high spirits, his team wants to make sure that he gets all the necessary help that he needs. The musician's team has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help with Mzolisto's medical bills.

Zola 7 is battling a chronic illness. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

His management told the City Press that the star was diagnosed with chronic epilepsy a few years ago. Tweeps took to the outlet's comment section on Twitter to share their reactions on the sad news. Check out some of their comments below:

@zimkhithaz said:

"Please send us details when it’s set up. Worthy of my support."

@Kgodisokv commented:

"@SAMROMusic a serious restructuring is needed, we can’t keep on crying and donating for artists. Your team shows to be very weak and challenged when it comes to ideas."

@Zimerian wrote:

"He must get the best traditional healer or witch doctors... The #Zola7's illness is spiritual than mental or psychological. So before considering western medicine, start with bo nkadingala."

@LadyG43269956 said:

"Kindly send details. For Zola I can help at anytime. This guy assisted many communities with humility and passion, including mine here at the Bundus. May God help him recover."

@PhuthuTm added:

"I wish him a very speedy recovery, unfortunately I don't have anything in my pocket. Hope someone with something contributes."

Zola 7 opens up about his health on Podcast and Chill with MacG

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zola 7 has opened up about his health. The star was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG. During the episode, they chatted about Zola's music, kids, health and his weight loss.

Zola mentioned that he used to wear size 42 clothes but because of his ill health he has dropped to size 32. The musician shared that he was "extremely sick" in 2020. The TV presenter shared that during his battle with his sickness, he lost weight "naturally".

The star mentioned that he couldn't eat during his battle with his sickness. Zola said he used a lot of natural medication at the time. Mzolisto added that he was also quite sick at the time he recorded Bonginkosi with Cassper Nyovest.

