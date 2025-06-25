The Zambian government has filed a lawsuit to prevent the former president's body from being buried in South Africa

Edgar Lungu died in Pretoria and left instructions behind that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema should not be near his body

A debate erupted on social media as many voiced their opinions on where the former president should be laid to rest

The Zambian government has filed a lawsuit to stop Edgar Lungu's family from burying him in South Africa. Image: Thomas Trutschel

GAUTENG – A debate has broken out on social media over the burial of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

Lungu, who was Zambia’s president from 2015 to 2021, died in a Pretoria hospital on 5 June 2025. His family announced on 20 June that he would be buried in South Africa, as per his wishes, but the Zambian government has taken issue with this directive.

The government has taken the matter to court as it seeks to stop the family from burying the former president in South Africa. The funeral was set to take place on 25 June.

The Zambian government files lawsuit against the burial

In the official lawsuit filed by Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, Lungu’s family members, as well as the funeral company, are alongside the funeral service company holding his remains, are named as respondents. The case is expected to be heard at the High Court in Pretoria on 25 June.

Kabesha stated that Lungu should be buried in Zambia with full military honours, as is Zambian law and tradition. He argued that state funerals were national events governed by strict protocols and thus took priority over personal wishes.

Why Lungu’s family insists on burial in South Africa

Lungu’s family aim to have him buried in South Africa in line with some of his wishes. Before his death, he allegedly left instructions behind that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema "should not be anywhere near" his body.

Lungu was the sixth president of the Southern African nation, with the first being Kenneth Kaunda. His Patriotic Front party lost the 2021 election to Hichilema’s United Party for National Development, but he earned praise from Zambians for promising to hand over power peacefully to Hichilema.

Lungu allegedly left behind instructions that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema "should not be anywhere near" his body. Image: Amanuel Sileshi

Tensions had risen between the two men ever since then, with Lungu’s wife and children charged with corruption and possession of suspected proceeds of crime by the government. The family maintained that the charges were part of a political vendetta. In February 2025, Lungu's daughter, Tasila, was arrested on money laundering charges.

Tensions further escalated following Lungu’s death when the family prevented the government from repatriating his body after it emerged that President Hichilema planned to receive it upon arrival.

Debate rages online following lawsuit

The lawsuit has sparked a debate online between South Africans and Zambians, as many questioned whether he should be buried in a foreign country. Others took a more light-hearted approach.

Sazikonke Chawapiwa said:

“I thought South Africa was only for us Zimbabweans. Zambians are also enjoying the circus of a country.”

Choolwe Vadavan Mwando stated:

“We voted for him here in Zambia to be our president. We didn't vote from South Africa. Let him come home where we made him the President.”

Mso RG Matha asked:

“Haibo. Is this even possible? A country fighting the family for a body? Or is it image control?”

Mavin Kanyata Mukelabai suggested:

“What a twist in events that no one saw coming. Maybe that's what they meant by trying to engage the family outside the powers of the state. This could be the government's last resort.”

Tdee ZA reflected:

“Where do we draw the line between a family man and a man of the State? Was it his wish to be buried in SA, or was that the family's decision? Is it a must for a former president to be buried in his home nation? There are many questions but fewer answers. In my opinion, it would be great to give him a state funeral in his country, as he not only led his family but also the entire country. That is just my opinion.”

Liberty Kudakwashe Mahanzu stated:

“The body must be buried in Zambia. Full stop.”

Lazarus Makhubele said:

“I don't want to sound negative, but the government must respect the family's decision to bury their loved one. What's so difficult to accept that the late President had a family?”

Mokhutši Maepa questioned:

“Ebanna. What? The government wants to sue the citizens?”

Hichilema wins election after sixth attempt

Briefly News reported in 2021 that Hichilema triumphed over his main rival, the incumbent Head of State Edgar Lungu.

He secured 2.8 million votes, but Lungu complained of election malpractice following the result.

The elections marked the sixth time he contested the elections and the third time he challenged Lungu for the top spot.

