Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda rushed to hospital after President Edgar Lungu collapsed

The first President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, has been rushed to the hospital after his health situation worsen.

Zambia Founding Leader Kenneth Kaunda. Photo: Kenneth Kaunda.

Source: UGC

This comes just a day after Zambia's current President Edgar Lungu collapsed when he presided over the 45th commemoration of Zambia's Defence Force Day.

Kaunda, 97, was rushed to hospital at Maini Soko Center on Monday, June 14, after his health situation worsened.

According to a statement from the office of the first president of Zambia seen by TUKO.co.ke the former president has been unwell for some time.

Kaunda is now requesting all Zambia and the world at large to pray for him as the doctors are doing their best to save his life.

"Keneth Kaunda requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything possible to ensure that he recovers",. the statement read.

However, it is not clear what the former president might be filling from.

It should be remembered that Kaunda is one of the last surviving figures from Africa's anti-colonial struggle of the 1950s.

Lungu has also asked people to pray for his predecessor.

