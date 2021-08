Zambian Voters Congratulate Outgoing President Edgar Lungu for Accepting Defeat

Ousted Zambian president Edgar Lungu has conceded defeat to former opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema

It is, however, his promise to hand over power peacefully to Hakainde that has earned him congratulatory messages from his countrymen

They praised him for putting Zambia's peace and stability at the core and allowing the newly-elected head to take over

It is official that Zambia now has a new President-elect, one Hakainde Hichilema, who takes over from Edward Lungu.

Zambia's outgoing president Edgar Lungu (c) casts his vote in Lusaka on August 12, 2021. Photo: Patrick Meinhardt.

The opposition leader was declared the new head of state in the hotly contested polls, earning him a coveted seat he had made attempts at for six times, losing the other five.

Results released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia show that Hakainde trounced the incumbent with over a million votes

Conceded Defeat

During an official address to the public, the outgoing Lungu conceded defeat and congratulated the incoming head for becoming the 7th president while promising a peaceful transition of power.

The announcement showed maturity in the leadership of the country given that many leaders both in Africa and beyond tend to cling to power or make the transition difficult.

In 2020, there was an uprising in the US after former president Donald Trump disputed the election results and alleged that there was vote stealing by now incumbent Joe Biden.

Further reports indicated that Trump told his close advisers he would not leave the White House on Inauguration Day.

Zambians Praise Lungu

Zambian citizens took to social media to commend Lungu for the decision to hand over power without complications that have been known to plunge countries into chaos.

Patrick Kibipe:

"I am so humbled, Sir, you make me proud by making Zambia stand out as a beacon of peace."

Specio Phiri:

"Thank you, sir. I am proud of your patriotism and love for our great nation Zambia. One Zambia one nation. Your voice will create peace, stability and development."

Kashweka Glory:

"You have earned our respect, farewell Mr president.

Alice Yalenga:

"I love how you have left the state house so calm and collected. So proud of you. May God bless you."

Ndashe Plush Katunga:

"Thank you, Mr President. May God bless you more for your willingness to maintain peace."

The concession not only shows Lungu as an African statesman but also sets precedence for other leaders to learn to accept results even if they do not go their way.

