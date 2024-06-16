DJ Melzi was a trending topic on social media following videos that sparked rumours about his love life

Musician DJ Melzi's romantic choices were up for debate as people reacted to videos of him and a woman

Many South Africans shared their opinions about the alleged latest developments in DJ Melzi's love life

DJ Melzi often has tongues wagging when it comes to who he dates. People were up in arms after he was spotted away with what seemed like a new flame.

DJ Melzi's alleged new girlfriend was all the rave on X thanks to videos of them. Image: @djmelzi_official_.

Source: Instagram

DJ Melzi left peeps buzzing after several videos proved that he may be involved with a new woman. Peeps didn't hold back as they shared their thoughts about the alleged couple after DJ Melzi's cheating scandal.

DJ Melzi allegedly in new relationship

In a video posted by , DJ Melzi was allegedly spending time with his girlfriend, Lethabo. In two videos, they were singing to each other and were also spotted walking together at a mall. Watch the clip:

DJ Melzi's rumoured new girlfriend catches heat

Many people were savage as they discussed DJ Melzi's alleged girlfriend. Read people's brutal comments below:

@unapologeticiam said:

"They look like buddies though."

@ThaboShoks commented:

"It’s like downgrading from Porsche to Kwid."

@v_yung wrote:

"Bro in life there is always a girl to step right up and fill them shoes the minute you leave no matter how you mess up."

@luyanda_the_ent was brutal:

"He took an L but I get him."

@tendi_szn2 remarked:

"I don't know her neh, but she looks peaceful."

