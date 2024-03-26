DJ Melzi recently showcased his luxurious lifestyle on social media by flaunting his R4.3 million Mercedes Benz G-63

DJ Melzi is undoubtedly one of the few upcoming stars who are doing well for themselves. The star inspired fans and followers after flaunting his expensive Mercedes Benz G-63 on social media.

DJ Melzi trended on social media after flaunting his Mercedes-Benz G-63. Image: @djmelzi_official

Source: Instagram

DJ Melzi shows off his pricey whip

DJ Melzi has achieved a lot at just 22 years old. The star has been booked and busy performing all over South Africa and even internationally in countries like Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, and even the United States of America. He has also performed in several African countries including Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Botswana, and Mozambique.

The star is reaping the benefits of his hard work by buying fancy cars that turn heads on social media. The streets were recently buzzing when he was spotted with his Mercedes Benz G-63, worth an estimated R4.3 million. He captioned the post:

"Kgosi yadi Kgosi"

Fans react to DJ Melzi's whip

Social media users commended the star for his hard work and strong work ethic.

@vusimuzirathai said:

"Yo paradise, the young one is doing the most ♥️"

@themjaystar wrote:

"TheDream❤️"

@sediies_sa added:

"For as he thinks on his heart ❤️"

@yes.smesh_.oxy noted:

"Christiana north west 02 march❤"

@mfezeko_nhloso_dube wrote:

"my dream car "

@mpolayem added:

"❤️Keep going high."

Source: Briefly News