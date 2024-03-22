Jessica Nkosi excitedly shared her new Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid on Instagram, thanking Volvo South Africa for the opportunity

The R1.6 million luxury vehicle garnered widespread congratulations from fans, acknowledging her well-deserved success

Other celebrities, like Lady Amar and Kefilwe Mabote, have also showcased their new expensive cars on social media, reflecting a trend of celebrities investing in luxury vehicles

Jessica Nkosi is a proud Volvo babe. The star has been showing Mzansi that it is possible to get luxury, comfort and speed in one vehicle with the different Volvo cars she has shared on her page.

Jessica Nkosi flaunted her new Volvo XC90 on her page. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi shares video of her new car

It's been raining cars on social media. South African celebrities have been investing their hard-earned money in expensive cars. Stars like Lady Amar, Kefilwe Mabote, Tamia Mpisane and Ayanda Thabethe are among the few stars who got new wheels this year.

Taking to her Instagram page, award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi shared a video unwrapping her brand-new Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid worth over R1.6 million. The star was obviously over the moon as she showed off her new beast to her fans and followers. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"This is the final product my loves ❤️ My new XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid… Thank you to my amazing @volvocarsa family for making this happen. I LOVED designing my new car. I went to pick it up @tom_campher_volvo and just look at HER!!!! A BEAUTY "

Fans congratulate Jessica Nkosi on her new car

Social media users flooded their favourite star's page with congratulatory messages after the video went viral. They all said she deserved it.

@natasha_joubert said:

"You deserve it all!❤"

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner wrote:

"Congrats mama! She’s beautiful "

@umthoko_ added:

"This purchase is definitely believable, we have see your journey with Volvo for a couple of years & you're their legitimate ambassador, congratulations Jessica, this was earned & well deserved "

@pinky_mchunu said:

"Congratulations are in order❤️ "

@siyabunny noted:

"Oh that interior? stunning, congratulations on your new car "

@precioustheplanner added:

" Oh what a beauty The interior is gorge gorge so JESS ✨"

Mihlali Ndamase buys R3.5M Mercedes AMG

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase had tongues wagging following her latest flex on social media. The stunning media personality showed fans that she keeps winning in life.

Many people were in awe of Mihlali Ndamase's lavish lifestyle. Netizens could not stop raving about how well she was doing in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News