Two lovers who met at Cape Town's popular groove place, Rands, have decided to spend the rest of their lives together

The two met six years ago, and the boyfriend decided to approach the woman's family to pay lobola for her

The online community reacted to the clip, showering Jolakazi and her man with congratulatory messages

A man paid lobola for her girlfriend, whom he met at groove six years ago. Images: @maka_zazi

A couple that met at one of Cape Town's popular social places, Rands, had taken a step to spend forever together.

@maka_zazi took to her TikTok account and shared a video of the moments from her lobola negotiations. In the clip, uncles, presumably from the boyfriend's family, enter Jolakazi's home.

Another part captured women wearing traditional Xhosa attire, including Jolakazi. The women are visibly happy and rejoicing as they prepare a meal for people present at the negotiations.

Man pays lobola for woman he met six years ago at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the couple

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@Thato Ramokolo commented:

"I think I have to go to Rands"

@Kwanga Barbie K Nobatana asked:

"Met my partner at rands 2021 ! Should I also wait ? "

@Mrs Mntwana❤ was taken aback:

"This is so emotional, soak into the feeling. That man chose you amantombi egcwele. Yhu ndakhumbula imini yam." ( That man chose you amongst many girls)

@SiphokaziM shared:

"Go to groove ! The love of your life is at GROOVE."

@zee_luzipo zee_beauty celebrated:

"Congratulations my love ❤️."

@$t@LL!oNm0m joked:

"Maybe we kept going too late cause most guys were already drunk when we got there ."

@zvmv said:

"I’m going to need Mshayi on the wedding day guestlist, I mean, the chap did something here ."

@MrsMe was touched:

"What a beautiful love story ♥️, may God bless your union."

