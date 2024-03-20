University of the Western Cape mascot entertained students and the netizens with fire dance moves

The energetic entertainer danced to Amapiano music in a TikTok video that is making rounds on social media

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the vibes and remembering their fun university days

UWC's mascot impressed netizens with dance moves. Images: @uwcrugby/ TikTok, @Mike Powell/ Getty Images

A video captured a University of the Western Cape mascot dancing to upbeat music.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @uwcrugby, Cara is doing the utmost, dancing to Amapiano. Cara was cheered by the students who were at the stadium, as well as the cheerleading squad.

Online users took to the comment section and also cheered for Cara. Some felt envious, saying they missed their university day when there were endless vibes.

UWC mascot dances to Amapiano

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the mascot moves

It was unclear which team the university was playing against, but judging from the comments, it didn't go well for UWC. But nonetheless, they had Cara, who was a whole mood.

@Vee said:

"❤️Our neighbours kodwa what varsity cup is doing to y’all is a crime xem."

@Liyabona Vantyi stanned:

"The moves."

@Sinathi Yolanda liked:

"Awwww Cara Cara "

@nobody commented:

"Yes rather post this , don't post the score ."

@Christopher Audacious Ndawonde felt envious:

"UP could never ."

@Pholoso.Galaxy asked:

"New mascot ? What happened to I like to move it move ?"

@CJaayKaZweni loved:

"Only in South Africa."

@akhananii_m was disappointed:

"Like guys what's going on with UWC this year score? yho ."

@liza kefile said:

"Dancing the pain away sana ."

@Faith saayman cheered:

"Yes UWC."

@Nicole Marais loved the track:

"This song ."

Mzansi jokes about man looking like KFC mascot

In another story, Briefly News reported about a real-life KFC mascot who stood in front of the restaurant.

A video on Twitter posted by @pmcafrica is of a man who looks like Colonel Sanders. A group of friends in the video asked the older gent if he was Mr KFC as they watched the white-haired man standing in front of the restaurant mascot. Netizens couldn't help but crack jokes.

