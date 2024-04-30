Tributes pour in from all over Mzansi after the death of 57-year-old boxing legend Dingaan Thobela on Monday, 29 April 2024

Known as the Rose of Soweto, Thobela was a three-time world champion, passed away at his home at the age of 57 after battling illness

Local netizens shared their condolences to the family of the boxing legend who had 40 wins in 56 matches

Boxing legend Dingaan Thobela has passed away at the age of 57. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images / dingaan.thobela/Instagram

Boxing legend Dingaan Thobela,57, passed away at his home on Monday, 29 April 2024, after a long battle with illness.

The Rose of Soweto was a three-time world champion across two divisions and held an impressive record of 40 wins in 56 matches.

Mzansi mourns Dingaan Thobela

Tributes pour in for Thobela, as confirmed in the tweet below:

The first of Thobela's world titles came in 1990 when he won the WBO lightweight title while his last title was held in 2000 after he moved up a division to claim the WBC super middleweight belt.

Thobela's death has rocked Mzansi, who are still feeling the effects of the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, who passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

Fans mourn The Rose of Soweto

Local netizens took to social media to mourn the loss of Thobela, whose death came soon after the passing of DJ and comedian Peter Mashata Mabuse.

Sara Mahomed shared her condolences:

"Heartfelt Condolences to the Thobela Families. God Rest His Soul...!!!"

National Union Cosatu also expressed their sadness:

"#COSATU conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of boxing champion, #DingaanThobela, relatives and the sporting fraternity across the globe #HambaKahleDingaanThobela @eNCA."

E Gumbi wished the family all the best:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Daniel Thabo was a fan:

"He was a great Boxer. He put South Africa on the map. May his soul rest in peace. A great South African indeed."

Quello admired Thobela:

"What a legend, if you understand his circumstances and determination to be a champion."

Vusi Thabede will never forget Thobela:

"Condolences. Your name Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto "Thobela will be remembered."

Trevor K wished the family well:

"Rest easy, champ."

Fiona Rall felt the loss:

"RIP Rose of Soweto. One of my favourite boxing champs! Gone too soon."

Thobeka Mateza sent a heartfelt message:

"My deepest condolences to the entire family."

Muzie Khuzwayo Phakathwayo hopes Thobela has a good send-off:

"Please provide him with a special funeral."

Luke Fleurs murder suspects appear in court

As reported by Briefly News, the six suspects linked with the murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs appeared in court on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

Fleurs' family say they have forgiven the suspects but want justice as the members of a suspected Gauteng hijacking syndicate face multiple charges relating to the murder.

