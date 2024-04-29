Slain comedian and DJ Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse was laid to rest at the Zandfontein cemetery yesterday

The funeral service was held at the Akasia Community Hall, where family and friends gathered to pay their last respects

After a video circulated, netizens were left heartbroken, and they expressed heartfelt condolences to his family

A beautiful funeral service was held for the late Soul music DJ and comedian Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse. Mashata was gunned down in Soshanguve on 20 April in Soshanguve after leaving a gig.

Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse, who was shot dead in Soshanguve, has been laid to rest. Image: @Mashata

Source: Twitter

Mashata laid to rest

The slain comedian and DJ Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse's memorial service was held at the Akasia Community Hall on Sunday, 28 April. He was then laid to rest at the Zandfontein cemetery.

Family and friends gathered to pay their last respects to the slain media personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video was posted by @MDNnewss with the caption:

"Peter Mashata was laid to rest at Zandfontein Cementary, yesterday. the uneral service was held at Akasia Community Hall. The popular comedian, DJ and MC was gunned down in Soshanguve, Pretoria."

Mzansi expressed heartbreak over Mashata's death

After the video circulated, netizens were left heartbroken, and they expressed heartfelt condolences to the Mashata family.

@The_A_Wagon:

"Condolences to the family of Mashata."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"May his family and friends be comforted and be blessed in this difficult time."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@RichBlackWidow

"Continue to Rest In Peace Mashata."

@kgee7702

"Rest in peace Mashata."

@Mok43623Tumelo:

"Continue to rest in peace."

@tibos26:

"I'm shocked life."

@_BlackZA:

"Mashata that talent was for you and you alone, rest well bro, we still love you even if you gone, you left a mark."

Peter Mashata remembered in musical tribute night

In a previous report from Briefly News, the late comedian, MC and DJ Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse was remembered during a musical tribute night.

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Mashata hailed him as a man of peace who had a heart of gold. Mashata, also widely known as Msindo, was killed in a hail of bullets on Sunday morning in Pretoria near TUT.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News