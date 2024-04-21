Peter Mashata was well-known as an MC and radio personality, and he recently passed away unexpectedly

The DJ was in Pretoria where he met his end, and Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed that it was murder

Many South Africans were touched by details about Peter Mashata's tragic and violent passing in Gauteng

Peter Mashata tragically lost his life while in Pretoria, Soshanguve. The DJ passed away on 20 April 2024, and SAPS confirmed that there was foul play.

Peter Mashata was murdered in Soshanguve, and SAPS are desperate for leads. Image: MashataTainment

Source: Facebook

Many South Africans share their reactions to Peter Mashata's death. Netizens penned touching tributes in his honour.

Peter Mashata killed in Soshanguve

Two men in Soshanguve were gunned down, and it included Peter Mashata. According to TimesLIVE, the DJ was driving near TUT when shots directed at their car rang out, which resulted in two deaths and one injury.

The suspects fled the scene, and the police are on a mission to track them down. SAPS has urged the public to provide any information in connection to the shooting.

South Africa mourns Peter Mashata

Many people were touched by the passing of the DJ. @MDNnews on X shared the news, and many people took the time to comment on the post with their messages. Peeps lamented the violence in Mzansi. Read the comments below

@LeratoLagaKhoza said:

"Such a sad day for Pretorians.

@Katlie_B wrote:

"This is terrible. Condolences his family."

@_Ngcobo_ commented:

"Soshanguve is a dangerous place."

@MargaretDinga lamented:

"More people are killed here than in a war zone. Where is the outrage?"

@VeekaySA added:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace, condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans #RIPPeterMashata."

