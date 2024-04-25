The slain DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse's funeral and memorial service details have been announced

The star's memorial service will be held at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Pretoria West Campus on Thursday, 25 April 2024

His funeral service will be held on Friday, 26 April 2024, at the Akasia Community Hall

The Mzansi entertainment industry has lost one of its own, DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, who was brutally murdered at Sosahanguve; Petoria will be buried soon.

Mashata's funeral and memorial service is announced

The death of the DJ and comedian Mashata has touched many people and left his fans and followers sad, the star was gunned down after his last gig at the Epozini Lifestyle in Pretoria.

Recently, according to Fakazanews, the star's funeral and memorial service details have been announced.

Mashata's memorial service will take place on Thursday, 25 April 2024, at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Pretoria West Campus, and his funeral service will take place on Friday, 26 April 2024, at the Akasia Community Hall.

A tribute concert will also be held at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, and Paul Mtirara, Wilson B Nkosi, DJ Young and Mashabela will organise the proceeds from the show.

YFM also posted about the slain DJ's memorial service on their Twitter page and wrote:

"#YNews: Loved ones and fans of #Mashata will gather today for the late DJ, MC, and Comedian's memorial service in Pretoria. Mashata's family spokesperson says they have received overwhelming support during these trying times and remain grateful. #MashatMemorialService."

Peter 'Masahta' Mabuse's mother, Rebecca, speaks out after her son's death

In a previous report by Briefly News, Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse's mother, Rebecca, has called for justice to be served after the tragic death of her son.

The heartbroken mother says her family are deeply hurt by the loss of the popular DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, while she also said something has to be done about the high crime rate and number of guns in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News