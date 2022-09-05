What is a clan name? Clan titles are among the Xhosa people's most renowned forms of identity. They are used daily in the lives of the Nkosi people. All Zulus identify with Izithakazelo, or even better, Zulu clan words, as their true African identity. Like in every culture, naming a kid by the clan's expectations is a terrific way to express one's identity, especially in Africa. So, what is the clan name for Zulu?

When considering traditional names for your children, it is very important to identify the specific clan you come from and what the words mean. These names are a form of sorting people into groups. For example, Nkosi is a Nguni name and is one of the most popular surnames in SA.

Is there only one Nkosi clan name?

Although some sources claim that there is only a single Nkosi nickname (Dlamini), this is not entirely true. Many people are unaware of the relationship between Nkosi and Dlamini, even though Nkosi is one of the clan names of Dlamini.

Are Nkosi and Dlamini related? To answer this question, we need to take a look at the monarchy of Eswatini's past (Swaziland). The term Swaziland comes from Mswati 1, a former King. Nkosi, which means King, is another name for Swaziland, while Ngwane is the official name. The royal family's surname continues to be Dlamini.

Izithakazelo Zakwa Nkosi

Isithakazelo is an address name or a praise name. Some Zulu clans have several Izithakazelo (revered or admired ancestors of the clan). Here are a few of those terms used:

Ndlangamandla

Gumede

Mphazima, Mntungwa

Mawandla kaNdlela

Nina baseMandlovini

Mlotshwa, Siwela

Mphazima kaLanga

Nina bakwaLanga libomvu, elashis'amabel'ezikhuthali

Mabuya sezembethe'ugogwane

Mlotshw’akangakanani, ngoba nasentendeni yesandl'uyahlala

Wena owaphath'induk'emnyama washay'amanzi, kwavel'udaka

Nkonjane yenkosi

Mpangazitha!

Nkosi clan names in Swati

There are several Nkosi clan names in Swati, such as:

Dlamini

Nkhosi

Wena wekunene

Wena Weluhlanga Lwakangwane

Hlubi lomuhle umlangeni

Sidlubuladlede Skalobamba

Lesitsi sibadla sibe sibadlubulisa

Wena Lowabophela lokuhle emfutini

Watsi mfati ubotala

Sidvwasbasilutfuli

Singaba ncwaba seta nemlandzakati

Gwalagwala lelihle lemakhosi

Nyatsi lemphondvo timakhenkhenene

Yadla umuntfu kwanga bamhlabe ngelihloka

Vuso leladla umuntfu asesiwini

Watsi longephandle wasindza ngekutibalekela

Mahlala elukhandzeni lwenyatsi

Wentela benyatsini khona batekubalekela

Mangewangu

Samuketi sinembovu kumalangeni

Mangewangu

Samuketi sinembovu kumalangeni

Wena logayidii imvu lemnyama

Wesaba emafinyila nemcondvo

Mamba leluhlata levuka etihosheni telubhalule

Mlangeni longanatsi emanti

Unatsa ingati yemadvodza

Hlubi wakucala

Gwalagwala

Shumi lekutsenga

Awucedvwa nkhosi

Celebrities with Nkosi clan names

There are several celebrities who have Nkosi names. Here is a list of some of them:

Nkosi Johnson was a South African child who was born with HIV and greatly influenced public perceptions about the HIV pandemic.

Nkosinathi Nhleko is a South African football player currently with Thanda Royal Zulu.

Nkosinathi Joyi is a South African professional boxer with a Southpaw stance, commonly known as Mabere.

Lewis Nkosi, a South African writer and essayist, has worked for many years in Durban for the magazine Ilanga lase Natal. Additionally, he worked in Johannesburg for Drum.

Jessica Nkosi is a South African actress and TV presenter who is known for her leading roles in M-Net.

What are the clan praises in the Zulu language? Clan praises are generally known as izithakazelo.

Izithakazelo Zkwa Mthethwa

Mthethwa means the one who rules. Here are some Izithakazelo Zkwa Mthethwa terms:

Dingiswayo

Nyambose

Magaga onsibansiba'Mfolozi emnyama inketha baweli nabawelayo bayayiqokelela

Thulisa kuyozwakala

Umulando Wakwa Nkosi

Nkonyane yenkosi

Hlalngalezwe

Nina baxa Xaba kaMadangu

Khbaze, Jobe kaKhali

What are the Mthethwa clan names? The Mthethwa clan titles are as follows: Izothandana neyakithi Eyengweni, Khubaze, Jobe kaKhali, maGezangelubisi lwenhlunu abanye begeza ngamanzi, Amabekankosi, Nzimezimnyama, Nina bakaGeza kaJakada, Maphoswa kubusa, Nina basezansi, Mazila Mbolwane.

Nkosi is a term from the Nguni tribe that means King, chief, or lord. The Nguni language is spoken by several Bantu tribes in the Southern part of Africa. These tribes include the Zulu, Swazi, and Xhosa. Nkosi clan names are several, is your clan included in the list?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Izithakazelo ZakwaZulu, a list of Zulu Surnames and Zulu Clan Names. Zulu clan names are the authentic African identity that all Zulus identify with, and here is a chance to learn about them.

