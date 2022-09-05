Media personality K Naomi has finally married her sweetheart hubby Tshepo Phakathi this past weekend

The lavish white wedding follows a traditional ceremony held in early 2022, which included guests such as Basetsana Kumalo

Khaya Dlanga took the lead and raved about the lavish wedding on social media, attracting thousands of fans who congratulated the couple

K Naomi has finally married her bae Tsepo Phakathi. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

K Naomi and her husband Tshepo Phakathi have finally gotten married on 3 September 2022.

According to the Daily Sun, this is not their first wedding. The Phakathis married in a traditional ceremony in March of this year. Notable attendees included Basetsana Khumalo, Lasizwe Dambuza, Lorna Maseko, Pearl Modiadie, and Denise Zimba.

There were also familiar faces at K Naomi's lux white wedding. Khaya Dlanga and Nandi Madida were among the few celebrities who attended the lavish wedding.

On Instagram, Khaya Dlanga posted the following stunning photos of the white wedding:

K Naomi's fans flocked to Khaya Dlanga's Instagram post with congratulations to the newlywed couple. K Naomi herself also responded to Dlanga's post with a thank you.

@mihlali_mambi said:

"SA's best wedding photographer is back on the job"

@nandie_mahlobo wrote:

"Aaah… It’s absolutely stunning "

@nancys_skin_solutions shared:

"And just look at God she got her happily ever after."

@ntja_daddy_motswagae posted:

"Blessed one"

@sanentuli replied:

"So beautifully captured Khaya❤️❤️❤️"

@francessauvage commented:

"That dress is exquisite"

Who is Tshepho Phakathi, K Naomi's husband?

According to Phakathi Holdings' website, Tshepo Phakathi is the Group CEO of Phakathi Holdings. Phakathi Holdings is a corporate finance advisory firm founded by Phakathi in 2001 with interests in transportation, education, finance, and information technology.

The couple has been together for a long time, and they got engaged last year in September 2021. According to News24, they also had a baby in December of last year.

