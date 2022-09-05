Asavela Mngqithi called her "deadbeat" dad out for not supporting her when she was growing up and struggling

The former Isibaya actress expressed that people should not associate her success with successful Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi

The Abomama star's fans defended the stunner when some of her naysayers slammed her for calling the coach out online

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Asavela Mngqithi has called her dad Manqoba Mngqithi out. The actress reportedly accused the Mamelodi Sundowns coach of being a "deadbeat" father.

Asavela Mngqithi called her deadbeat dad Manqoba Mngqithi out. Image: @asavela_m, @sundownsfc

Source: Instagram

The former Isibaya actress recently tied the knot and changed her surname to Mqokiyana. She took to social media to air her father's dirty laundry. She claimed he was not there during her childhood.

Mngqithi is one of the most successful coaches in South African football history. He has won countless trophies and huge sums of cash with Sundowns.

ZAlebs reports that Asavela Mngqithi was responding to people who linked all her achievements to her dad. According to the publication, she took to Twitter and wrote:

"Whatever I have/will still achieve never credit all my hard work to manqoba mngqithi and his money. Ngihluphekile ngaphumelela engekho. If you have an opinion or inkinga Cela uyidle. Love and light I guess."

Social media users shared mixed views to the star's now-deleted tweet. Some called her out for naming and shaming her dad.

@morapeditj said:

"Manqoba is not a hard worker and it is becoming apparent right now. He rode on Pitso's success and now the holes are beginning to open up big. You guys don't know the pain of struggling while you know your dad is having a great life neh?

@BoiManyowa wrote:

"We learn everyday. I have no respect for deadbeat fathers."

@lihlelelogmail1 commented:

"People were saying she was able to build that house because he father is rich."

@Lwandle501 said:

"If you grew up without a dad you would have understood her frustration. Shut up. Thina siyakwazi ukungabi nababa ephila."

@KilosGP added:

"Go support your children and leave her alone. Some of us understand her frustration."

Asavela Mnqithi bags new role in Abomama

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Asavela Mnqithi bagged a new role in Abomama. The former Isibaya star used to portray the role of Ntwenhle Ndlovu in Isibaya before Mzansi Magic pulled the plug on the telenovela.

The young actress took to social media on Monday, 21 June, 2021 to share her good news. The talented stunner did not say much but posted a snap of herself with some of the members of Abomama cast.

Her Instagram followers and some of her former co-stars in Isibaya took to her comment section to congratulate her. just_pearl._ commented:

"Oh yesssss, keep on shining sisssss. I’m so happy for you. God has done it again."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News