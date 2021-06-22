Former 'Isibaya' Star Asavela Mnqithi Bags Role on New Season of 'Abomama'

Former Isibaya actress Asavela Mnqithi has bagged a role in the upcoming season of Abomama and her fans love it

The young thespian took to social media and posted a pic of herself with other cast members of the show that's set to air in July

Asavela used to play the character of Ntwenhle Ndlovu in Isibaya before Mzansi Magic decided to end the show because of poor viewership ratings

Actress Asavela Mnqithi has bagged a new role on Abomama. The former Isibaya star will appear in the upcoming season of the show.

Asavela used to portray the role of Ntwenhle Ndlovu in Isibaya before Mzansi Magic pulled the plug on the telenovela earlier this year. The young actress took to social media on Monday, 21 June to share her good news.

Former 'Isibaya' star Asavela Mnqithi has bagged a new role in 'Abomama'. Image: @asavela_m

Source: Instagram

The talented stunner did not say much but posted a snap of herself with some of the members of Abomama cast.

Her Instagram followers and some of her former co-stars in Isibaya took to her comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

Mampho Brescia wrote:

"Well done!!! Yay you."

LaConco wrote:

"Yasssssssssss couldn’t wait no more."

naledimshengu said:

"She’s back."

just_pearl._ commented:

"Oh yesssss, keep on shining sisssss. I’m so happy for you. God has done it again."

noz_jacobs wrote:

"Congratulations my love!"

amanda_shortone_vezi added:

"@asavela__m you're coming back to our screens."

ZAlebs reports that the popular drama series’ first season aired in 2018, adding that the second season is slated to air in July.

'Isibaya' cast members watch final episode together as the show ends

In other news, Briefly News reported that a group of cast members of Isibaya watched the final episode of the telenovela together a few weeks ago. The actors ululated, bowed, hugged each other and clapped when the final credits ran. Isibaya aired its finale on Friday, 2 April, after being on air for eight years.

The clip of the actors enjoying the last episode of the show was shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @khawula_musa. The show has been replaced by Mandla N's Diep City, which started on Monday, 5 April.

The show's producers, Bomb Productions, also took to Instagram to thank the viewers for their support over the years. The productions company captioned a clip they shared on the app:

"To all our viewers, tonight our hearts are filled with gratitude and sadness as we say goodbye. You have been our extended family that grew with us, that inspired us, that cheered us on."

