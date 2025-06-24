Lamborghini of R12M+ Spotted on Johannesburg Road Hypnotises Man in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video by a man shows the moment that he spotted a luxury car that was out and about in South Africa
- The clip featured a Lamborghini, and the snippet of it drew a lot of attention on social media
- Many people could not stop raving about the lavish vehicle worth multiple millions in rands
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A TikTok video showing a luxury vehicle became a viral hit. The clip of the vehicle had tongues wagging all over social media.
Many people were in disbelief after seeing a motorist behind the wheel of an expensive car. The video of the Lamborghini received more than 40,000 likes.
Lamborghini amazes Mzansi
In a TikTok video posted by @lost_in_my_concious, a man started recording when he saw a Lamborghini Revuelto. The TikTokker spotted the Lamborghini in a military green colour speeding down the road in Johannesburg.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The Lamborghini Revuelto retails for R12 800 000. Lamborghini described the Revuelto as a "hybrid super sports car". The car reaches a maximum of 350 kilometres per hour and takes 2.5 seconds to go from 0-100 kilometres per hour.
Businessman buys multi-million rand Mercedes-Benz
A mining mogul amazed South Africa with a big boy purchase. The man bought a luxury vehicle and the price tag left many floored. Online users were in awe of the 6x6 Mercedes-Benz, which the man chose to purchase. The Merc is worth well over R10 million, and he proudly posed next to his purchase at a dealership.
SA amazed by Lamborghini Revuelto
Online users were raving about the Lamborghini sighting. People were in awe of the expensive car casually cruising on a South African road.
Xolani Nkomo said:
"Then your pastor is saying we are all equal in the eyes of God 😥"
Gette wrote:
"Maybe our economy isn’t doing bad at all, and the problem is only at home 😭😭 "
Mally commented:
"The boys, the boys would have been right behind it😫🔥"
nah Babie wrote:
"It's moving but not moving at the same time 😭"
Amos bella said:
"I wonder how someone driving this car sleeps, like, and dreams about."
Motso added:
"By that time I need R400 to buy myself 12.5 kg of maize meal, cooking oil and cerebos salt."
Nwabisa💜 wrote:
"There's a neighbour in my estate who drives a Porsche and an S-class. Kanti, what do people in SA do for a living 🤨"
Ҝ 卂丨乙 乇 尺 🇿🇦 speculated:
"Somewhere in South Africa, a service was not delivered 💀. (I'm joking, or am I? )"
Mosa added:
"There is no Revelvo in South Africa, where did he buy it??🤔"
More_Ling said:
"I would buy this car if I were to win the lottery jackpot, then live in a hotel & appear in 'I Blew it' episode, just to be on TV!🤣🤣"
Other Briefly News article about luxury cars
- A businessman left people amazed with his massive convoy of luxury cars in a video that went viral.
- One young woman in South Africa left many impressed when she bought a fancy car in all cash in a video.
- Another lady inspired people when she took her luxury car to her hometown to show her proud family.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za