A TikTok video by a man shows the moment that he spotted a luxury car that was out and about in South Africa

The clip featured a Lamborghini, and the snippet of it drew a lot of attention on social media

Many people could not stop raving about the lavish vehicle worth multiple millions in rands

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A TikTok video showing a luxury vehicle became a viral hit. The clip of the vehicle had tongues wagging all over social media.

A Lamborghini worth millions was spotted in Johannesburg, and it blew people away. Image: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Many people were in disbelief after seeing a motorist behind the wheel of an expensive car. The video of the Lamborghini received more than 40,000 likes.

Lamborghini amazes Mzansi

In a TikTok video posted by @lost_in_my_concious, a man started recording when he saw a Lamborghini Revuelto. The TikTokker spotted the Lamborghini in a military green colour speeding down the road in Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Lamborghini Revuelto retails for R12 800 000. Lamborghini described the Revuelto as a "hybrid super sports car". The car reaches a maximum of 350 kilometres per hour and takes 2.5 seconds to go from 0-100 kilometres per hour.

Businessman buys multi-million rand Mercedes-Benz

A mining mogul amazed South Africa with a big boy purchase. The man bought a luxury vehicle and the price tag left many floored. Online users were in awe of the 6x6 Mercedes-Benz, which the man chose to purchase. The Merc is worth well over R10 million, and he proudly posed next to his purchase at a dealership.

A South African man's purchase of a 6x6 Mercedes-Benz AMG went viral. Image: Toshifumu Kitamura

Source: Getty Images

SA amazed by Lamborghini Revuelto

Online users were raving about the Lamborghini sighting. People were in awe of the expensive car casually cruising on a South African road.

Xolani Nkomo said:

"Then your pastor is saying we are all equal in the eyes of God 😥"

Gette wrote:

"Maybe our economy isn’t doing bad at all, and the problem is only at home 😭😭 "

Mally commented:

"The boys, the boys would have been right behind it😫🔥"

nah Babie wrote:

"It's moving but not moving at the same time 😭"

Amos bella said:

"I wonder how someone driving this car sleeps, like, and dreams about."

Motso added:

"By that time I need R400 to buy myself 12.5 kg of maize meal, cooking oil and cerebos salt."

Nwabisa💜🩷 wrote:

"There's a neighbour in my estate who drives a Porsche and an S-class. Kanti, what do people in SA do for a living 🤨"

Ҝ 卂丨乙 乇 尺 🇿🇦 speculated:

"Somewhere in South Africa, a service was not delivered 💀. (I'm joking, or am I? )"

Mosa added:

"There is no Revelvo in South Africa, where did he buy it??🤔"

More_Ling said:

"I would buy this car if I were to win the lottery jackpot, then live in a hotel & appear in 'I Blew it' episode, just to be on TV!🤣🤣"

Other Briefly News article about luxury cars

A businessman left people amazed with his massive convoy of luxury cars in a video that went viral.

One young woman in South Africa left many impressed when she bought a fancy car in all cash in a video.

Another lady inspired people when she took her luxury car to her hometown to show her proud family.

Source: Briefly News