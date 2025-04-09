“Good Choice, It’s Beautiful”: Woman Takes Luxury Car to Hometown for the First Time, SA Shows Love
- A young lady showed up in her hometown in style as she flexed her brand new luxury vehicle for the first time
- The hun's family welcomed her with joy as they were in awe of her car, and the TikTok video went viral
- People in South Africa reacted as they rushed to the comments section, raving over the babe's whip
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One young lady in Mzansi caused a massive buzz on social media after she proudly flexed her car which she took home for the first time.
Woman takes her car home for the first time
The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @zimkhitha_matsolo shared with her viewers a glimpse into her day when she took her vehicle home for her family to see it.
@zimkhitha_matsolo, who excitedly documented the moment, uploaded the video on TikTok, showing her arriving in her hometown with her luxury car, an Omoda 5, which is a compact crossover SUV. According to What is Car, the Omoda brand is a Chinese car brand which is one of the largest vehicle brands in China, Chery, its parent business, introduced it in 2022. In the UK, it sells both the E5 and the Omoda 5.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Clad in a bright smile and filled with pride, the young babe took her viewers along as she drove through the streets, clearly beaming with joy.
She expressed that it was her first time taking her vehicle for her family to see. Once she arrived, her family welcomed her with ululation, hugs, and even a few dance moves, making the moment even more emotional. The stunner cried as she hugged her loved ones, leaving many people on the internet in their feelings.
Take a look at the heartwarming video of the lady below:
SA shows the woman love
The video quickly went viral, with South Africans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and emojis of love and celebration. Others were inspired as they shared their own dreams of one day pulling up at home in their first car, saying the clip motivated them to keep pushing.
Sizar said:
"Congratulations, stranger."
Mfoka Lindorie added:
"Been waiting for this day; it can only be God, you mommy. So proud of you. Okuhle kodwa."
Rushnylove wrote:
"Congratulations, my baby andikwazi kodwa love your contents! Phinde kuthwa abantwana base Guguletu abanantsebenzo yhuu mabathule!"
User expressed:
"Good choice, baby girl."
Thando replied:
"Congrats, nothing makes a parent more proud."
MpumiTunce🇿🇦|Business coach commented:
"Congratulations, baby girl, beautiful car."
South African women flex their cars
- Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa has become a beacon of hope for many young women in Mzansi after she showcased her achievements.
- One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.
- A woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.
- A lady is making waves in South Africa after she shared her joyous milestone of purchasing her very own car.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za