One young lady in Mzansi caused a massive buzz on social media after she proudly flexed her car which she took home for the first time.

A lady shared her heartwarming welcome as she brought her car to her hometown for the first time. Image: @zimkhitha_matsolo

Woman takes her car home for the first time

The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @zimkhitha_matsolo shared with her viewers a glimpse into her day when she took her vehicle home for her family to see it.

@zimkhitha_matsolo, who excitedly documented the moment, uploaded the video on TikTok, showing her arriving in her hometown with her luxury car, an Omoda 5, which is a compact crossover SUV. According to What is Car, the Omoda brand is a Chinese car brand which is one of the largest vehicle brands in China, Chery, its parent business, introduced it in 2022. In the UK, it sells both the E5 and the Omoda 5.

Clad in a bright smile and filled with pride, the young babe took her viewers along as she drove through the streets, clearly beaming with joy.

She expressed that it was her first time taking her vehicle for her family to see. Once she arrived, her family welcomed her with ululation, hugs, and even a few dance moves, making the moment even more emotional. The stunner cried as she hugged her loved ones, leaving many people on the internet in their feelings.

Take a look at the heartwarming video of the lady below:

SA shows the woman love

The video quickly went viral, with South Africans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and emojis of love and celebration. Others were inspired as they shared their own dreams of one day pulling up at home in their first car, saying the clip motivated them to keep pushing.

Sizar said:

"Congratulations, stranger."

Mfoka Lindorie added:

"Been waiting for this day; it can only be God, you mommy. So proud of you. Okuhle kodwa."

Rushnylove wrote:

"Congratulations, my baby andikwazi kodwa love your contents! Phinde kuthwa abantwana base Guguletu abanantsebenzo yhuu mabathule!"

User expressed:

"Good choice, baby girl."

Thando replied:

"Congrats, nothing makes a parent more proud."

MpumiTunce🇿🇦|Business coach commented:

"Congratulations, baby girl, beautiful car."

One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

