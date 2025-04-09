“You Ate, Girl”: Mzansi Woman Showcases Shein Website Look vs Real Life, Leaves SA Raving
- A South African stunner made waves with her purchase from the leading online store Shein
- In the TikTok video, the babe unveiled how the clothing looked on the website vs on her body
- The online community was in awe of the hun's look as they headed to the comments section, gushing over her outfit
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One young lady in Mzansi recently took to social media to share her excitement – and surprise – after receiving a dress she ordered online from popular fashion site Shein.
Shein online purchase: Website look vs real life
In the now-viral clip, which she posted recently on TikTok under the handle @nokwanda_mishel, the babe shows the image of the dress as it appeared on the Shein website, followed by a real-life try-on that’s sparked mixed reactions from netizens.
The online photo features a sleek, figure-hugging, shirt-like dress in a bold print. But when the Mzansi hun slipped into her new purchase, the results had some viewers clapping for her confidence, while others were left impressed by how well the dress looked on her body.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
@nokwanda_mishel's video quickly made the rounds on social media gathering loads of viewers along with thousands of likes and comments, with South Africans weighing in. Some praised her for rocking the outfit as she moved around so effortlessly.
The woman also showcased the jeans high heels, which she bought from the leading online store, that left many people in awe.
Online shopping has grown in popularity due to its convenience and affordable prices, but many shoppers have learned that not everything looks like the picture. This TikTok clip highlights the ongoing debate about realistic expectations when ordering clothes online – especially from international fast-fashion sites.
Take a look at the video of the babe's stunning outfit below:
Mzansi gushes over woman’s Shein outfit
The online community was in awe of the lady's clothing as they took to the comments section to rave over her outfit, saying:
Unhinged said:
"Hey, hope you're well. What's the code for the nyash and the legs? I noticed you didn't write them down in the caption."
Thatso added:
"Because of you, I now want to learn how to walk in heels you make it look so easy."
K was impressed, saying:
"Nokwand, answer fast please: does the dress come with the body?"
Lindiwe Sibeko guhsed over the woman:
"Hai Suka. You ate, girl, and left no crumbs."
Mishhhh expressed:
"I turned around and sighed. How does it feel to make up gorgeous and with a body so TEA everyday?"
People show off what they ordered vs what they got
- Briefly News previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received.
- One woman in Mzansi was quickly met with disappointment, and she took to social media to show it off.
- A pretty hun shared a video showing what she received when she ordered a tripe and pap dish from an online store.
- A young hun's online purchase from the leading retail brand Shein has left many South Africans shocked and amused after she showcased what she had received.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za