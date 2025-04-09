A South African stunner made waves with her purchase from the leading online store Shein

In the TikTok video, the babe unveiled how the clothing looked on the website vs on her body

The online community was in awe of the hun's look as they headed to the comments section, gushing over her outfit

One young lady in Mzansi recently took to social media to share her excitement – and surprise – after receiving a dress she ordered online from popular fashion site Shein.

A lady flexed her outfit as seen on the Shein website versus in real life.

Source: TikTok

Shein online purchase: Website look vs real life

In the now-viral clip, which she posted recently on TikTok under the handle @nokwanda_mishel, the babe shows the image of the dress as it appeared on the Shein website, followed by a real-life try-on that’s sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

The online photo features a sleek, figure-hugging, shirt-like dress in a bold print. But when the Mzansi hun slipped into her new purchase, the results had some viewers clapping for her confidence, while others were left impressed by how well the dress looked on her body.

@nokwanda_mishel's video quickly made the rounds on social media gathering loads of viewers along with thousands of likes and comments, with South Africans weighing in. Some praised her for rocking the outfit as she moved around so effortlessly.

The woman also showcased the jeans high heels, which she bought from the leading online store, that left many people in awe.

Online shopping has grown in popularity due to its convenience and affordable prices, but many shoppers have learned that not everything looks like the picture. This TikTok clip highlights the ongoing debate about realistic expectations when ordering clothes online – especially from international fast-fashion sites.

Take a look at the video of the babe's stunning outfit below:

Mzansi gushes over woman’s Shein outfit

The online community was in awe of the lady's clothing as they took to the comments section to rave over her outfit, saying:

Unhinged said:

"Hey, hope you're well. What's the code for the nyash and the legs? I noticed you didn't write them down in the caption."

Thatso added:

"Because of you, I now want to learn how to walk in heels you make it look so easy."

K was impressed, saying:

"Nokwand, answer fast please: does the dress come with the body?"

Lindiwe Sibeko guhsed over the woman:

"Hai Suka. You ate, girl, and left no crumbs."

Mishhhh expressed:

"I turned around and sighed. How does it feel to make up gorgeous and with a body so TEA everyday?"

People show off what they ordered vs what they got

