“Yoh, I’m Not Laughing”: Woman Shows Off Shein Dress Order vs. What She Got, SA Amused
- A babe was in disbelief over her Shein purchase, and she took to social media to unveil it
- The hun flexed what she ordered vs what she got, which sparked amusement among people online
- The online community reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section poking fun at the lady
One woman in Mzansi was quickly met with disappointment, and she took to social media to show it off.
Woman shows Shein dress she ordered vs what she got
Purchasing online does not always guarantee that she will get exactly what you ordered; this was just the case with this babe.
The woman, who was eagerly waiting to rock her stunning outfit, was left heartbroken by her purchase. In the video, she showed off the short white dress she wanted versus the one she received from the popular online store Shein.
@lindoo22's dress didn’t fit well, and the zip wouldn’t close, which disappointed her. The clip sparked laughter among social media users and quickly became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views.
Take a look at the video below:
SA amused by the woman's Shein order
Many people loved the lady's content, and the video clip highly amused them. Netizens rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, and some expressed their thoughts.
Masonti said:
"The fact that I was about to buy this dress. Thank you, sis, for the review."
YuzeNasie shared:
"The same thing happened to me I have it away."
Ma_andi expressed:
"Yimi loyo I had to send it back."
Ase Dweba commented:
"I have this dress, and It does not fit."
Nikita was amused:
"I promise I didn’t laugh."
Bawelile Mnisi cracked a joke, saying:
"Mara, if you walk fast, we won't notice."
Lil_Miss was entertained:
"I’m not laughing."
Source: Briefly News
