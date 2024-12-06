Global site navigation

Mzansi Woman Opens Store at 21, SA Wishes Her Well: "Blessings and Prosperity"

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One young lady celebrated the opening of her shop in style, and she left online users in awe
  • The clip sparked a wave of excitement, and it went viral on social media, gathering loads of views
  • People were impressed as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages while gushing over her business

A woman has inspired many young people in South Africa after she flexed the opening of her store at 21.

A TikTok video shows a woman celebrating the opening of her shop.
A lady celebrated the opening of her store at 21 in a TikTok video. Image: @bassieb15
Source: TikTok

Woman celebrates opening her shop at 21

The young woman shared a heartwarming TikTok video under the handle @bassieb15.

In it, she can be seen rocking a stunning short white dress with brown slippers as she cut open the pink ribbon to celebrate her new store.

@bassieb15 went on to showcase the various flowers she sells at her boutique, and boy, they looked stunning. Taking to her social media, she expressed that the shop is not just for flowers; she also makes linen mists, diffusers, and scented candles, which one could gift to someone.

The young lady's footage quickly went viral on social media, impressing the youth of Mzansi and making them eager to shop at the hun's store.

Watch the inspiring video below:

SA shows the woman love and support

The young lady's video inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Daughter.of.the.King wished her, saying:

"Amen. Blessing and prosperity, sis."

Zandi Gumede was impressed:

"Girls are winning, congratulations hun. Praying that I open my own boutique."

Lufuno added:

"I love seeing black women in business. Congratulations my dear."

Thembisile wrote:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

Moe commented:

"Well done, and don't give up."

Mat simply said:

"Good luck and all the besties."

3 young South African women in business

