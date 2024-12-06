“Happiness Is You, Gal”: Vibey Mama Dancing in a Shop Leaves SA Entertained

One woman is already feeling the festive mood as she flexed her impressive dance moves in a store

The clip sparked amusement among peeps and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were delighted as they headed to the comments with jokes and laughter

The season to be jolly is here, and many feel the festive spirit kicking in. One woman certainly felt the December vibe as she let loose in a shop, which amused viewers.

A mom danced in a shop with a baby on her back in a TikTok video. Image: Dragos Condrea/Getty Images @skinny_nigguh_x/TikTok

Vibey mama dancing in a shop

A woman in South Africa captured many's attention by breaking it down the dance floor in a store with a baby on her back.

In the footage, the mama unveils her impressive dance moves. She moves to the song's rhythm, entertaining those in attendance and online viewers.

The lady danced unbothered, clearly feeling the vibe, and her joyful spirit transcended through the video, leaving peeps in awe. @skinny_nigguh_x's clip became an instant hit, amassing loads of views and thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the amusing video of the mama's dance moves below:

Mzansi is amused by mama's dance moves

People responded to the clip of the woman's hilarious dance moves as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, and some shared their thoughts.

Meals_by Flo said:

"Knowing me, I would have joined her."

Spitjo added:

"For the fact that she's dancing with her child, I respect no matter what, always love your kids."

Lady Rose expressed:

"No stress formed against her shall disturb her happiness while with her baby."

MendyT wrote:

"Imagine that time wena you stress about bad managers then you come across this happy soul."

Sylviaelisa58@gmail.com commented:

"Ke Kimberly neh, I was also dancing there last year December. They really play good music there."

User simply said:

"The spirit of happiness."

Glo shared:

"Happiness is an inside job."

TunaseM wrote:

"Happiness is you gal."

Church women slay Mkhukhu dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that a group of women set the internet ablaze with killer dance moves after they took on the trending dance challenge.

These ladies were not playing as they showed off their impressive dance moves in a video shared by @Thuli_soulsista on TikTok. The women wear white shirts and black skirts while busting their fire moves. The women took on the Mkhukhu dance challenge, and they killed it.

