A domestic worker stole the show on TikTok when she danced away with a young woman

The positive relationship between the two ladies was infectious, reaching over two million people on the internet

Social media users flocked to the comment section to speak about how they loved the domestic worker's energy

A domestic worker brought the vibes to a young woman's TikTok account with her dance moves. @liviscribante

A domestic worker and a young lady entertained the masses online when they broke out in dance.

TikTokker Livi Scribante, who uses the handle @liviscribante on the popular video-sharing app, took to her account to share the heartwarming clip of herself and her "second mom" dancing to a TikTok sound.

While Livi mouths the words to the song with her back facing the woman, the domestic helper talks to someone off-camera before raising her hand and bouncing to the music. The dancing duo then face each other, performing their own dance routine.

Netizens love the dancing domestic worker

Undoubtedly, the online community loved the clip as over two million TikTok users watched Livi and the vibrant domestic worker show off their positive energy.

Although the video was posted on Livi's account, the domestic worker stole the show with the dance moves.

@therealhellmoney_ told the young lady:

"Take her to the club. She's a whole vibe."

@ftnblhksm commented on the pair's interaction and said to Livi:

"I loved the way that she hugged you."

@apothecary__lady told social media users about the domestic helper:

"I need her in my life."

@nattyebrandy found joy in the clip and said:

"The way she quickly understood the assignment."

Social media star Faith Nketsi also commented on the wholesome video:

"This made me smile so hard."

Domestic worker and young man dance together in heartwarming video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a video of a domestic worker dancing with a young white man that went viral on social media.

In the video shared by @mcsteenkamp38, the young man stood in the kitchen with a domestic worker, who began dancing as she showed off her killer moves while the man cheered her on. The domestic worker stopped dancing, and the gentleman took over with his moves.

