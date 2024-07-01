One young lady was terrified after making eye contact with a lion, and the clip went viral online

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction, generating many views, thousands of likes, and comments

Netizens reacted as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off

One brave young lady who visited the game reserve stunned many online users with her antics in a viral video.

A young lady made eye contact with a lion in a TikTok video. Image: @ddarkbrown.sugar

Source: TikTok

Stunner scared after making eye contact with lion

A TikTok video shared by @ddarkbrown.sugar shows the young lady at the game park on her touristic adventure. The stunner stands before a caged lion as she makes eye contact with the wild animal.

While staring at the lion, the cat family member looked straight into the woman's eyes, which frightened her as she turned around and walked away. The lady's reaction irritated the wild animal, and it proceeded to make loud noises.

The footage captivated many's attention and went on to become a hit on the video platform, gathering over 175K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the clip below:

The online community react to the woman's clip

Social media users were astonished by the lady's video and flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

Fearless inquired:

"I wonder what you did to the lion out of all people just looking at you."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"I wasn't supposed to make eye contact with it, it felt challenged."

Phyllis__zan shared:

"Eye contact and turning your back to it? yerrrr."

Squishy Bunny expressed:

"Not the lion sounding like a V8 engine."

BabaKaSmanga commented:

"That thing is Godly, the fact that you locked eyes with it, you are brave."

