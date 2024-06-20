A clip of men feeding lions left many people with mixed feelings, and the video went viral

A group of men feeding lions at a game park in a viral video left many online users with mixed feelings.

Video of lions being fed by men

A TikTok clip shared by @ggconservation on the video platform shows a man running with a lion. As the clip continues, a group of men can be seen opening the gate to where the lions are being kept so they can feed them.

The sound of the wild animals shocked many people, and some feared for the gentlemen's lives. The guys threw the meat into the field while the lions watched with hunger and were ready to devour their food.

The footage went viral online, gearing over 35 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Netizens are stunned by the video

The online community reacted to the clip, with many being shocked, while others simply voiced out their opinions, saying:

Nathan Hendriks expressed:

"Listen to that engine of the lion."

Viky bullion van shared:

"That man was actually the meal that the lion has always wanted."

Richfullybad8685704 added:

"I don't have much confidence in that fence between me and a lion."

Aloe-one wrote:

"They can’t jump that fence? My level of trust will never allow me to be next to that fence."

Yousef Amaren commend:

"The lion's voice is close to the sound of the BMW."

SA reacts to a man with a lion on his lap in a TikTok video with 7 million views

Briefly news previously reported that a man with a lion lying on top of him had South Africans thinking he was testing God. The man had a massive lion on his lap, which seemed like his pet.

The video was posted by @humaidalbuqaish, breaking the internet with over 7 million views. In the video, the man seems pretty relaxed as the lion lies on him, as if it's natural for a lion to be on a man's lap. The lion relaxingly licks his lips, and the man laughs while brushing it.

Source: Briefly News