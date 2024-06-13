A man shared a video of himself armed with a stick and taking three lions for a stroll

While it is not his first time walking with lions, the man previously shared that he used the stick for his protection

Stunned social media users filled the video's comment section with wonder, confusion and fear

A man casually took three lions for a walk. Images: @aroundtheworldwithtony

Showing no fear, a man captured himself taking a stroll with three lions.

Tony, who uses the handle @aroundtheworldwithtony on TikTok, uploaded a video of his walk with three of South Africa's big cats to his account. In the clip, Tony shows the cameraperson a thumbs-up as he holds a stick and walks behind three lions on a dirt road.

While Tony did not disclose in the video why he used a stick, in a previous video with lions, the avid traveller stated that he used the stick to protect himself against them.

Watch the video of Tony walking with the lions in Mzansi below:

Social media users show their apprehension

While walking with lions may seem fantastic on paper, online community members shared their fears after witnessing Tony's encounter with the animals.

Bewildered, @millylee77 wrote:

"If these are legit wild lions and not ones that they raised, how is this possible? I am so confused."

@tiisetsocynthiamo, who was also in the country, commented:

"I'm in South Africa and would never try this. My ancestors would make me an example."

@rebeccaarnoldy shared with netizens:

"They are easier to walk than my dog and better behaved."

@irmaburgos3 shared what they thought made the lions so calm:

"The secret is the stick! I'm sure."

Lion attacks driver's vehicle

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a lady whose birthday was supposed to be filled with joy, laughter, and adventure.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @refiilwe.e, uploaded the clip on the video-sharing platform and shared that she went on a safari for her special day until she witnessed a terrifying encounter where a lion attacked a car.

Social media users were astonished by the lady's video and flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

